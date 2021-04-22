Star Wars The Art Of Galaxy's Edge Transports You To Another World

As a lifelong Star Wars fan and someone who has been lucky enough to go to Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World, I can tell you that it is a trip that all fans need to experience at least once in their life. I was skeptical that it would be as immersive as they said it would be, and sure enough, as I walked into that part of the first time, it felt like I had walked into another world. Everywhere you look, you constantly say to yourself, "How did they do this?" and we now have a book to show us exactly how it was accomplished. Abrams was nice enough to send us a copy of the brand new book The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge by Amy Ratcliffe to check out, so let's do so.

As Immersive As Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Itself

This is an endlessly interesting book to flip through, filled with more concept art and images than you could ever hope for. As a collector myself, to have all of these concept drawings, blueprints, and sketches all an arms reach is a way is a dream come true. Anyone who is into the behind-the-scenes workings of Disney Imagineering and just how much truly goes into putting something new into the park will love the stories and tidbits throughout as well that accompany the images. Each and every image is tagged and full of little bits of information, providing a journey through the land itself by section. Ratcliffe is our guide through the different parts of the land, interviewing Imagineers, Lucasfilm, ILM, and more about every nook and cranny. She does an excellent, well-rounded job thoroughly presenting the story of how the biggest expansion in Disney Parks history came to be.

All of the art in the book is presented in the highest of quality, and I have picked up the book every day since I received this copy to keep pouring over the images. My favorite section is on the Cantina, and seeing the way they developed what would be in it and what got dropped and morphed into Olga's now is fascinating. There is a lot here that never made it into the land that many wished was included, and while it is a bummer, never say never. Star Wars fans can be patient and realize that there are still many, many years of additions coming to Galaxy's Edge, so some of this could still come to fruition. There is even a chapter on the upcoming Galactic Starcruiser hotel that got me excited all over again for that.

I cannot stress enough how great this book is. Star Wars fan, Disney Parks fan, even just fans of concept art and such NEED to own this book. I promise, as someone who misses the Parks more than ever right now, it was nice to escape there through these pages for a little while. The book is available this Tuesday, and you can preorder it now right here.