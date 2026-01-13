Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: Dave’s Hot Chicken, Fallout

Taste the Wasteland with Dave's Hot Chicken x Fallout Collaboration

Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to take on the Wasteland as they debut a new Fallout inspired collaboration with collectible gear

The Wasteland awaits as Dave's Hot Chicken is taking on the world of Amazon Prime's Fallout with a fun and creative limited‑time collab. This crossover blends the world of fast food with one of pop culture's greatest post‑apocalyptic franchises. Launched on January 7, 2026, in celebration of the Fallout TV series' second season, the promotion gives Vault Dwellers the chance to taste and acquire a Saucy Survival Kit. This kit is available at nearly 400 Dave's Hot Chicken locations across the U.S. and will run only while supplies last.

Saucy Survival Kit, which comes in Fallout‑branded packaging and includes classic Dave's menu items—either a 10‑piece order of Saucy Bites or a single chicken slider, paired with crispy fries and ranch dressing. What sets the Survival Kit apart is the inclusion of a collectible Fallout Stimpak toy. Designed to resemble the iconic healing item from the Fallout universe, the Stimpak isn't just decorative: fans can use it as a novelty sauce dispenser, injecting ranch or other dips straight onto their food for a more immersive experience. Fallout has been a hit video game for years, so while it is not a conventional fast-food toy, seeing a Stimpak in real life is pretty impressive, and hopefully, it does not stop here.

As expected, the Raiders have been hunting down the rumors of early sell‑outs as they search for their own Stimpak to collect. Dave's Hot Chicken is undoubtedly an interesting chain to collaborate with, and the food is sure to be tasty. The themed boxes and Stimpacks are an excellent bonus. Vault Dweller, Ghouls, and Fallout fans can try to snag up their very own Saucy Survival Kit right now at one of the participating restaurants. Whether you're looking for that extra pick-me-up or need to finish your apocalyptic collection, look no further, as Dave's Hot Chicken is turning up the heat in the Wasteland.

