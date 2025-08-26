Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d, ten speed press

Ten Speed Press Reveals Multiple Dungeons & Dragons Books For 2025

Ten Speed Press has several new Dungeons & Dragons books on the way for the holidays, including journals and a new Adventurer's Guide

Article Summary Ten Speed Press unveils new Dungeons & Dragons books and products for the 2025 holiday season.

The Warriors & Wizards Compendium expands the Young Adventurer's Guide with new playable species.

Official journals for players and Dungeon Masters offer prompts, templates, and deluxe features.

A D&D dragon-themed coloring book and crochet pattern collection add creativity for fans in 2025-2026.

Ten Speed Press has revealed several books coming out for the holidays centered around Dungeons & Dragons, including a returning favorite. The company will be releasing a new addition to the Young Adventurer's Guide series, as well as a new coloring book, two different journals for those playing the game, and the reveal of a new crochet book coming in 2026. We have more details about all of them for you here.

Learn everything you need to know about creating characters and starting to adventure in Dungeons & Dragons with this helpful collection of information from the Young Adventurer's Guide series. Inside this handy tome, you'll gain inspiration for choosing your new character's class and background, as well as guidance for selecting the weapons, gear, and magic spells they'll use. The Warriors & Wizards Compendium includes profiles of ten playable species, including three new types (Aasimar, Goliath, and Orc) that were recently introduced to the game. With beautiful illustrations and helpful advice on how to use characters to tell your own stories, The Warriors & Wizards Compendium provides the perfect guide for young fans and new players traveling through the worlds of D&D. (By Jim Zub, Stacy King, and Andrew Wheeler; on sale 11/4/2025)

Dragon encounters are rare and thrilling (and often terrifying!) for adventurers throughout the D&D multiverse, whether they meet the cutest pseudodragon, the cleverest copper dragon, or the most cunning green dragon. With 80 pages of official Dungeons & Dragons dragon and dragon-related line drawings, Dragons of the Realms encourages you to create your own palette for these captivating, formidable creatures. Featuring thick, non-bleed paper, this coloring book is the perfect way to contemplate adventures past and future within the lines of your favorite D&D artwork. (On sale 11/18/2025)

With the updated Dungeon Master's Guide, there's never been a better time to plan your next quest. This campaign journal is tailor-made for Dungeon Masters, providing prompts, indexes, and templates to help bring a riveting storyline to life. From creating challenging monsters to brainstorming intriguing settings, this journal makes it easier for Dungeon Masters to craft an unforgettable D&D experience. Featuring bespoke cover art from fan-favorite illustrator Hydro74, the journal has deluxe features like a back pocket for holding spell cards (not included) and other ephemera, as well as an elastic closure to ensure safe storage of loose sheets, this journal is a lavish keepsake. Whether you want to level up your campaign, or if you're looking for the perfect gift, this journal is a resource that no Dungeon Master can do without. (By Clarkson Potter; on sale 11/18/2025)

Whether you're taking your first steps in Faerûn or you're already the Level 20 Tiefling warlock of your dreams, this campaign journal is tailor-made for players of all kinds. Prompts, indexes, and templates will help track party members, NPCs, factions, creatures, and unforgettable moments. As a timely and relevant resource for players, this journal also includes material that will help players engage with the newly introduced bastions system. Tailor-made for players, this campaign journal will be a record of every critical hit (and miss) as well as a helpful aid for gameplay. This journal also features bespoke cover art from fan-favorite illustrator Hydro74. With deluxe features like a back pocket for holding spell cards (not included) and other ephemera, as well as an elastic closure to ensure safe storage of loose sheets, this journal is a lavish keepsake. By the campaign's end, players can proudly display this journal on their shelf and revisit it to remember time well spent with friends. (By Clarkson Potter; on sale 11/18/2025)

Dive into a world of crochet and adventure with this delightful collection of patterns. D&D Crochet Book gives fans and crocheters of all skill levels a chance to bring their favorite in-game elements to life. Create your own dangerously cute Owlbear Cub plushie, arm yourself with the Gloves of Missile Snaring, and pack your belongings in the Bag of Holding. In addition to the lore-related items, enjoy classic visual elements, like the Schools of Magic's symbols, granny squares, and a larger-than-life D20 pillow. Filled with gorgeous photography and step-by-step instructions with pages that lay flat when open, D&D Crochet by Stacy King (co-author of the popular Young Adventurers' series) will have adventurers everywhere picking up their new favorite weapon: the crochet hook. Crochet patterns by: Sharon Posey, Alysia Sly, Rebecca Stone, and Lydia Viatoris. (By Stacy King, on sale 3/31/2026)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!