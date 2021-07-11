The Letter Black Releases New Single & Video For "Born For This"

Uniontown, Pennsylvania-based hard rock/metal band, The Letter Black, has released their latest single, "Born For This," and with it, a new music video to accompany the single. The song deals with the pressures of life, hopelessness, and in the end, a resolution to live your own life according to the rules you set.

According to a press release put out by the band, "Born For This" is the second single from their upcoming and highly-anticipated self-titled album. That album will be out on August 6th, by way of Rockfest Records.

"'Born for This' is a song about standing up for what you believe in, in the face of adversity," [The Letter Black's frontwoman] Sarah Anthony says. "It's about taking a stand, drawing that line in the sand and boldly saying 'this is me, this is what I believe, this is who I am, and nothing and no one will shake me.' I'm especially excited about this specific release because it's the first time in TLB history that we're featuring a duet with a guest vocalist- and a powerful one at that!"

The Letter Black consists of Sarah Anthony on vocals, Mark Anthony on guitar, Matt Beal on bass, and Will Fowler on drums. "Born For This" also includes a guest vocal performance by Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch. Together, the band and their guest vocalist create a powerful piece of aural art that grabs you, shakes you, and will not let you go until after the song ends.

You can watch the music video for The Letter Black's "Born For This" on YouTube by clicking the video below. How do you feel about this song? Is it heavy enough for your tastes? Let us know what your opinions on the song, or the band, are in the comments below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Letter Black – Born For This ft. Trevor McNevan (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZhre70cXRc)