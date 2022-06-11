Times Partners With The James Brand For New Wristwatch

Following their recent partnership with Netflix for the Stranger Things watch, Timex has partnered up with The James Brand for their own timepiece. This new watch will be paired with a couple of products from the brand as they are keeping in that "essentials" kind of having a knife, a pen, and a watch. The three items are being sold together with a very specific look and feel to them, with the watch being the centerpiece to it all. The collection went on sale for $350 this week. You can check out more images and read about it below.

At the heart of "everyday carry" is a trifecta of utilitarian essentials: the knife, pen, and watch. When The James Brand partnered with Timex® to design the latter, the result was a pared-down and

practical timepiece that helped close the circle of this function-first assortment. Together, we moved "everyday carry" from the pocket to the wrist, and after a sold-out run, The James Brand has

returned to the horological world for a second collaboration. The James Brand x Timex Expedition North 41mm Automatic embodies our shared devotion to quality design, premium materials, and

unmatched performance.

The new watch boasts a familiar case profile rendered in true titanium—a durable material all but required by those of us who are tough on our gear out in the field. It's comfortable enough on the

wrist for all-day wear, and the watch ships with a two-piece, quick-release fabric strap made from #tide ocean material®. The classic Timex dial layout features a white color update, showcasing C3

Super-LumiNova markings and watch hands. It packs a sturdy 21-jewel automatic movement and 200 meters of water resistance, while a screw-down case back with a sapphire crystal display

window gives you a glimpse at the machinery working inside. Lightweight, accurate, and built to last, this watch is the culmination of both brands' signature design elements, equipping you for

your adventures ahead while embodying the kind of tradition you can wear every day.