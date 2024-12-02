Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Terrestrial Funk, Topo Chico

Topo Chico Releases New EP Featuring Miami Artists

Topo Chico and Terrestrial Funk have come together to release a new EP called Sabores Sounds, featuring a few Miami-based artists

The Topo Chico brand recently announced that it has partnered with renowned record label Terrestrial Funk to create a unique EP to match its flavor. The EP is called Sabores Sounds and comes with three genre-blending tracks, all of which were inspired by a specific Sabores flavor and Miami's iconic nightlife. The album will be released next week on December 9, but before that, the company is hosting an all-night release party during Art Basel in Miami on Sunday, December 8. The party will feature live performances, unlimited Sabores and Topo Chico swag, and a chance to snag the EP in person. We have more info on the music itself for you below as we'll see it come out next week.

Topo Chico x Terrestrial Funk – Sabores Sounds

Sabores Sounds is an EP inspired by the experience of drinking Topo Chico Sabores and Miami's iconic nightlife. The EP officially launches on Monday, December 9, across all major streaming platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Tidal, and Amazon). The project features three genre-blending tracks, each inspired by a Sabores flavor:

"Hottie Rock" by Psychic Mirrors : The zesty flavor of Lime with Mint can be felt throughout the song by a hypnotic boogie single that'll have you feeling like you're strutting out of a scene from Miami Vice.

The zesty flavor of Lime with Mint can be felt throughout the song by a hypnotic boogie single that'll have you feeling like you're strutting out of a scene from Miami Vice. "Blueberry Boot Off" by Pablo Arrongoiz, aka "DJ Fitness" : Blueberry with Hibiscus evokes a sense of bitterness and sweetness all at once, and DJ Fitness plays with those senses in his song that binds the comp together with a house track that'll have the clubs feeling deep.

Blueberry with Hibiscus evokes a sense of bitterness and sweetness all at once, and DJ Fitness plays with those senses in his song that binds the comp together with a house track that'll have the clubs feeling deep. "Anthozoa" by Coral Morphologic: Ending the EP with a burst of flavor, Tangerine with Ginger is reflected by the underwater explorers Coral Morphologic, who reminds us of the healing power of the sea with a calming finish.

