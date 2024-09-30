Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Stranger Things | Tagged: Hellfire Club, Totino's

Totino's Launches New Stranger Things-Inspired Spicy Pizza Rolls

Stranger Things continues to influcne our culture while still being in the '80s, as Totino's has launched two flavors of Spicy Pizza Rolls

Article Summary Totino’s releases Stranger Things-themed Spicy Pizza Rolls for fans of the show and spicy flavors.

Two new flavors: Hellfire Club Spicy Pepperoni and Mind Flayer Bites Spicy Cheese hit the shelves.

Fiery snacks feature delicious recipes on the back, including Vecna’s Revenge and Mind Flayer Bites.

Perfect for binge-watching or gaming sessions, these bold snacks are easy to heat and share with friends.

Totino's has a couple of new flavors out on the market inspired by the Netflix series Stranger Things, as you can now get the nerdy food of Spicy Pizza Rolls. The team did a bit of research on this one and discovered that 47% of Gen Z prefer sauces that are either moderately spicy or have maximum heat. So, to snag that part of the market, they created two new flavors centered around two of their already popular choices centered around the Hellfire Club from the show. They have also added a recipe on each back, with the first one called Vecna's Revenge on the back of Spicy Pepperoni with buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing, while the second is called Mind Flayer Bites on the back of Spicy Cheese with garlic and parsley. We have more info below as they should be on shelves this week.

Totino's Spicy Pizza Rolls

Dare to dive into the fiery flavor of Totino's Hellfire Club Spicy Pepperoni Pizza Rolls, inspired by the legendary Hellfire Club in Netflix's Stranger Things! These snacks rebel against the ordinary with a spicy filling packed into bite-sized golden, crispy pockets. Every serving of these frozen pizza rolls is ready to help teens and spicy food fans slay the hunger beast, with easy heating directions right on the bag. Just pop 'em in the microwave, oven or air fryer, and boom, snack time is solved in minutes.

Whether you're bingeing on Stranger Things, gaming, or chilling with friends, Totino's Pizza Rolls are your mind-bending snack companion. With 50 per package, there's plenty to share. Available in Totino's two most popular pizza roll flavors with an added fiery kick – Spicy Pepperoni and Spicy Cheese – these Stranger Things-inspired pizza rolls turn snacking upside down, perfect for enjoying while you watch seasons one through four and await the release of the show's highly-anticipated fifth and final season.

