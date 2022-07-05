Kingdom Hearts 2 For PS2 Up For Auction Over At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Kingdom Hearts 2 for the Sony PlayStation 2 console up for auction! This game is a sequel to the acclaimed Disney/Final Fantasy crossover game Kingdom Hearts, and improves greatly upon the original mechanics of the first game by miles as it introduces even more characters and worlds in the process. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 5th, to place a bid on this awe-inspiring video game.

In Kingdom Hearts 2, you play as Sora, a wielder of the legendary Keyblade, a mighty weapon said to be able to unlock the nature of the heart for better or for worse. However, you also get to play as Roxas, a boy who is trying his best to uncover the secrets of his shadowy past. Along this entwined journey, you meet such characters as Donald Duck, Goofy, (King) Mickey Mouse, and various other allies and enemies from Disney's various intellectual properties. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Game features a cross-over storyline that puts both popular Final Fantasy characters and Disney characters among its own original cast. Directed by Tetsuya Nomura, produced by Shinji Hashimoto and Yoshinori Kitase, music composed by Yoko Shimomura. Video game for Sony PlayStation 2.

If you are looking to place a bid on this copy of Kingdom Hearts 2, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 5th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!