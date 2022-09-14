Magic: The Gathering: Alpha Fireball Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Fireball, a card from Limited Edition Alpha, the first-ever set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This red card is especially powerful for an older card and was once one-half of an iconic combination alongside the mana-producing green card called Channel. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 14th, to place a bid on this awesome and versatile Magic trading card.

Lately, Fireball has been making waves as one strong example of the spells one could copy using Magus Lucea Kane from the Tyranid Swarm preconstructed deck, part of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks that are set to be released in the first week of October. By casting Fireball after activating Lucea, you effectively get two copies of the burn spell and have the opportunity to deal twice as much damage overall! Furthermore according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Fireball Limited Edition (Alpha) CGC Trading Card Game Ex/NM+ 6.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Common. The Alpha Edition was the first released set for the widely-popular TCG, Magic: The Gathering. The card featured here is from that initial run, Fireball. The card reads "Fireball does X damage total, divided evenly (round down) among any number of targets. Pay 1 extra mana for each target beyond the first." The artwork was done by Mark Tedin. CGC certified 4 copies earning Ex/NM+ 6.5 and 36 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this graded copy of Fireball from Magic: The Gathering, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 14th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!