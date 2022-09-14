Magic: The Gathering: Mox Diamond For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Mox Diamond, a card from Stronghold, an older expansion set for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This card sees so much play in the competitive subformat of Commander (also known as cEDH) that it is often seen as a major barrier to entry – either you have one or you can't compete quite as well in the format. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 14th, to place a bid on this exquisite and sought-after Magic trading card.

A part of the Reserved List, Mox Diamond is a large part of why many cEDH players have such a strong stance on proxy usage in the format, in that they're proponents of their usage. The mere existence of the Reserved List, which puts promissory estoppel on Wizards of the Coast and prevents them from printing certain older cards, is a large and controversial topic for the enfranchised Magic community. In any event, having a physical copy of a Reserved List card makes it easier to play as long as that controversy still exists. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Mox Diamond Stronghold CGC Trading Card Game 8 (Wizards of the Coast, 1998) Rare. The card offered here is from the Stronghold Set, Mox Diamond. This artifact card's effect reads, "When Mox Diamond comes into play, choose and discard a land card or sacrifice Mox Diamond. Add one man of any color to your mana pool. Play this ability as a mana source." CGC has graded the card with the following sub-grades: centering (9.5), surface (7.5), corners (9), and edges (9.5). The artwork was done by the same artist that painted a few notable cards, including Mox Emerald and Mox Ruby, to name a few, Dan Frazier.

If you wish to place a bid on this valuable Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 14th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!