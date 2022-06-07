Magic: The Gathering: Mox Diamond Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Mox Diamond from the Stronghold expansion of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This card has become a major staple in the most competitive iteration of the Commander format, known more commonly as "cEDH", due to the incremental mana acceleration it can provide. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, June 7th, to place a bid on this old, scarce, and very powerful Magic card.

A formidable card, especially to have in your opening hand, Mox Diamond was only given two printings in paper: One in Stronghold, which is its original printing, and one more in a foil treatment in From the Vaults: Relics, where it defied its Reserved List status. The card now sits pretty at a price point of between $670 and $760 USD, depending on the printing. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The card offered here is from the Stronghold Set, Mox Diamond. This artifact card's effect reads, "When Mox Diamond comes into play, choose and discard a land card or sacrifice Mox Diamond. Add one man of any color to your mana pool. Play this ability as a mana source." The artwork was done by the same artist that painted a few notable cards, including Mox Emerald and Mox Ruby, to name a few, Dan Frazier. CGC certified 3 copies earning Excellent+ 5.5 grade and 103 are graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, June 7th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!