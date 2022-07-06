Magic: The Gathering: NM Shivan Dragon Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Shivan Dragon from the Unlimited Edition base set of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! The "undisputed master of the mountains of Shiv", Shivan Dragon was a card that many new players often traded for, some even going so far as to trade cards from the fabled Power 9 for the mighty Dragon creature. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, July 6th, to place a bid on this iconic Magic card.

If trading cards could talk, this particular copy of Shivan Dragon would most assuredly have some stories to tell. We have heard so many nightmarish tales of competitive Magic players fleecing newer players during the infancy of the game, convincing them that this card was much more powerful than cards like Black Lotus, Timetwister, or any number of other cards that have accrued extreme value as of today. However, this copy of Shivan Dragon hasn't gone without accrual of value, itself. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Because the Alpha and Beta editions were so popular, Wizards of the Coast quickly decided to print a third set called Unlimited. The card borders were changed to a white border to distinguish between the Beta edition. Featured in this lot is a Rare from the set; Shivan Dragon! This Dragon card reads: "Flying +1/+0 until end of turn. While it's true most Dragons are cruel, the Shivan Dragon seems to take particular glee in the misery of others, often tormenting its victims much like a cat plays with a mouse before delivering the final blow." The artwork was done by Melissa Benson. CGC awarded the following subgrades: centering (8.5), surface (7), corners (8), edges (7). CGC certified 2 copies earning Near Mint 7 grade and 9 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this amazing and iconic Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, July 6th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!