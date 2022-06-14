Pokémon Blue Version Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version up for auction! The first entry into the main series of these games, Blue Version alongside Red Version brought us the first 150 creatures of the mega-franchise (or 151, depending on who you asked on the playground). Prospective bidders for this sealed video game only have up until Tuesday, June 14th, to bid on it.

Adorned with an image of the famous creature known as Blastoise, Pokémon Blue is one of the two games that started what is often referred to as Pokémania among people who have fonder memories of the late 1990's. In this game, you capture the pocket monsters, train them, and battle against various NPCs in a gauntlet-style tournament structure complete with qualifiers, wild monsters (some rarer than others), and even your friends via a wired link-cable system. The goal is to "catch 'em all", as the box fairly clearly states. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Video game for the Game Boy, Nintendo's first handheld console. Players can collect up to 139 different monsters. Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue are both the first installment in the Pokémon video game series. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Blastoise on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori. Wata notes, "Seal applied 90 degrees rotated."

If you seek to place a bid on this wonderful sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, June 14th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!