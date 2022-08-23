Pokémon: Graded Copy Of Pokémon Shield Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listing primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a sealed, uncirculated copy of Pokémon Shield Version for the Nintendo Switch console up for auction! Featuring the likeness of the Pokémon called Zamazenta, his specific copy of the game is graded and has never seen a retailer's shelf. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, August 23rd, to place a bid on this great Pokémon video game.

Alongside Pokémon Sword Version, Pokémon Shield is a part of the eighth generation of Pokémon games. This game takes place in the Galar region, a region that is based somewhat loosely on the British Isles. Beyond this, the game has two expansions to it: the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra. While the base game allows you to capture about 200 different Pokémon creatures, the two expansions together effectively double that number. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Shield – VGA 90+ NM+/MT Uncirculated Sealed, Switch Nintendo 2019 USA. First time offered by Heritage Auctions. The game is uncirculated, meaning it's never been on retail shelves. Players can select one of three new partner Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble.

If you wish to place a bid on this absolutely pristine, untouched copy of Pokémon Shield, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, August 23rd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!