Pokémon Silver: Graded Copy For Auction Over At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded and sealed copy of Pokémon Silver Version, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy Color, up for auction! This game, alongside its twin Pokémon Gold Version, is the best-selling game for the GBC handheld gaming device. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, September 6th, to place a bid on this amazing and excellently-crafted Pokémon game.

Many fans of the general storyline of the Pokémon game franchise seem to gloss over a few important plot holes in Pokémon Gold Version and Pokémon Silver Version that weren't quite as touched on as we are sure Game Freak and The Pokémon Company would like: The story of the Burned Tower of Ecruteak City has more implications than one might initially realize. Before the tower burned down, it was known as the Brass Tower and was home to the mascot creature of this game you see on auction right now, Lugia. When it was burned down, besides forcing Lugia to vacate to the Whirl Islands between Olivine City and Cianwood City, it also caused the "death" of three other creatures, though, through the intervention of the patron of the neighboring Tin Tower, the Rainbow Pokémon, Ho-Oh, these three near-casualties were spared and soon thereafter transformed into Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. It's an excellent iceberg to explore! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Silver Version – 7.0 A+ Sealed [Made in Japan], GBC Nintendo 2000 USA. Has some light indentions on the back of the box. Looks very nice otherwise. Gold and Silver are the first games in the Pokémon series for the Game Boy Color. Introduced 100 new Pokémon to the video game series known as the "Second Generation." Features the legendary Psychic and Flying type Pokémon, Lugia on the cover. Combined with Pokémon Gold, this is the best selling Game Boy Color game with 23 million units in combined sales. Directed by Satoshi Tajiri and Junichi Masuda.

If you wish to place a bid on this excellent copy of Pokémon Silver Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, September 6th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!