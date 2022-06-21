Pokémon Silver Version Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed, and graded copy of Pokémon Silver Version up for auction! This amazing sequel entry in the main line of Pokémon games brings players to a brand-new region in the world in order to uncover its mysteries and become the very best all over again! Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, June 21st, to place a bid on this magnificent game for the Game Boy Color.

Adorned with the likeness of this Pokémon game's mascot, the legendary creature known as Lugia, Pokémon Silver Version is one of the very first Game Boy Color games to include an internal clock system, facilitating a day/night cycle within the scope of the game itself. In this game, you can catch different pocket monsters at night relative to the daytime, and other events have been made possible as well by making a clock system available. It's really quite a neat innovation. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Only eight copies of this variant are graded higher on Wata's March 2022 population report out of 111 total graded. Gold and Silver are the first games in the Pokemon series for the Game Boy Color. Introduced 100 new Pokemon to the video game series known as the "Second Generation." Features the legendary Psychic and Flying type Pokemon Lugia on the cover. Combined with Pokemon Gold, this is the best selling Game Boy Color game with 23 million units in combined sales. Directed by Satoshi Tajiri and Junichi Masuda.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite copy of Pokémon Silver Version, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, June 21st, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!