Pokémon TCG – 1st Ed Shining Gyarados Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded 1st Edition copy of Shining Gyarados from the Neo Revelation expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Alongside Shining Magikarp, this card is one of the first Secret Rare cards in the entire Pokémon TCG, and certainly among the first in the "Neo" line of cards representing the second generation of the franchise. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, June 22nd, to place a bid on this wonderful and mighty trading card.

Before Dragon-type Pokémon cards existed as a mechanical design, Shining Pokémon filled a very similar niche. These cards were the first to use more than one energy type in order to conduct their attacks. After Shining Magikarp and Shining Gyarados, the Shining cards of Neo Destiny one set later were the first to use a triple-star rarity to denote their secret-rare nature. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Check out this card! Offered here is Shining Gyarados from the Neo Revelation set. Gyarados is the evolved form of Magikarp, and the only move that Magikarp knows is Splash, which has no effect on any Pokémon, making Magikarp arguably one of the weakest Pokémon. However, when Magikarp evolves, he turns into this powerful, aggressive, and terrifying Gyarados, whose power goes from 0 to 100 instantly. This card is one of two secret rares from the set with the other being Shining Magikarp. The artwork by Ken Sugimori. CGC certified 14 copies earning Mint 9 grade and 3 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this excellently preserved copy of Shining Gyarados from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, June 22nd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!