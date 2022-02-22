Pokémon TCG: Brushfire Theme Deck For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals primarily in auction lots and listings revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Brushfire theme deck from the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Featuring sixty cards of the Fire-type and Grass-type persuasions, this theme deck contains copies of Charmander and Ninetales, two iconic Pokémon TCG creatures. Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, February 22nd to place a bid on this brilliant theme deck from one of the biggest trading card games to ever hit the market!

You can find the decklist for this theme deck by clicking here. In addition to the 60-card deck, which includes a holofoil copy of Ninetales (presumed intact in this copy!), the box includes damage counters, a coin, and the rules on how to play the game. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Brushfire Theme Deck. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book, everything you need to start on your journey! The corners are slightly blunted, and the wrapping is intact. Overall condition for the box is Excellent. From the Rad Dad Collection.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome theme deck from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, February 22nd, to do so. You can find the auction listing for this item on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!