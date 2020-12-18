TMNT #1 Second Print On Auction At ComicConnect Right Now

TMNT #1 is probably the hottest book on the aftermarket right now. All printings too, not just a second print like this one on auction today over at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #44. There is no explanation for it right now either, besides just general love for the Turtles. There is no animated series on the horizon, no film in the pipeline. The Last Ronin has finally debuted, but could that really be the reason for this spike? Between that and the NECA figure lines, that seems to be what is driving fans and collectors to go TMNT crazy all over again. This raw copy of the book is currently sitting at a whopping$1550, with a few hours left to climb higher, which it is guaranteed to do. Check out the scan of the book below.

TMNT #1 Keeps Climbing And Climbing

"Anybody who grew up in the 1980s understands the significance of this comic book. It is the Action #1, the Showcase #4, and Amazing Fantasy #15 of the 80s. Self-published by scrappy creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, this book contains the origin stories of the Ninja Turtles and the Splinter, as well as the introduction of Shredder, and the Foot. The moody cover, an homage to Frank Miller's Ronin mini-series, features deep blacks and bloody reds with muscular cross-hatched renditions of our heroes standing ready against the forces of evil. Eastman and Laird's characters were soon to be toned down and made more child-friendly, but in these early books, they pulled no punches on the way to devouring their beloved pizza pies. A Copper Age classic, not many comics can be referred to like that, but this particular issue, one which gave rise to numerous films, cartoons, video games and the like, has truly earned those accolades. This book is notoriously difficult to find in such good condition, the black motif displays creases and dimples as easily as light covers show dirt and stains. With a sequel to the latest iteration of TMNT released upon the world the time is nigh to grab your own copy before the price begins to climb once again."

You better snatch this book up now. This one is never coming back down to affordable prices again, so if interested, head here to bid and snag a great copy. While there, check out all of the other Event Auction #44 books taking bids and ending today.