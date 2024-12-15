Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: football, pop-tarts

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Has Working Toaster Built In (Of Course)

On Saturday, December 28th, the winner of the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl won't just walk away with a trophy - they'll walk away with... a toaster?!?

On Saturday, December 28th (at 3:30 pm ET on ABC), the Iowa State Cyclones will be taking on the University of Miami Hurricanes during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. But… c'mon. We all know that you're tuning in to see which of the game's three mascots – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – will be chosen to make the ultimate sacrifice. But this year, the honor of offering the "thumbs down" has been bestowed upon the game's MVP. Now, we're getting a chance to see what the winning team is playing for – and no, it doesn't involve the brutal killing of any additional leaving and breathing pastry treats. Earlier today, the new Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy was unveiled – and we know what you're thinking. Wouldn't it be cool if the trophy had an actual working toaster built into it? Well, guess what?

Here's a look at the unveiling of the big prize (well, the second-biggest prize – choosing a pastry sacrifice still holds the top spot):

Here's a look back at the official announcement from earlier this month confirming the third potential victim – and you can vote on who you think will be taking the big toaster dive over on the Pop-Tarts website (and get your hands on a box of Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts while you're there, too). In addition, Pop-Tarts shared a training video (Nick Saban?!?) offering an insider's look at how the trio of frosted pastry treats is training for their big day (well, it's definitely going to be a big day for at least one of them) – and we have that waiting for you above.

The wait is over! 🙌 Frosted Cinnamon Roll is signed, sealed, and ready to deliver on shelves and as the third Edible Mascot competin' to get eaten. The food will be back in stores over the next few weeks, but a limited quantity is available now at https://t.co/mL8FzUAFAm! pic.twitter.com/fzpgfw8t9C — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!