2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Has Working Toaster Built In (Of Course)
On Saturday, December 28th, the winner of the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl won't just walk away with a trophy - they'll walk away with... a toaster?!?
On Saturday, December 28th (at 3:30 pm ET on ABC), the Iowa State Cyclones will be taking on the University of Miami Hurricanes during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. But… c'mon. We all know that you're tuning in to see which of the game's three mascots – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – will be chosen to make the ultimate sacrifice. But this year, the honor of offering the "thumbs down" has been bestowed upon the game's MVP. Now, we're getting a chance to see what the winning team is playing for – and no, it doesn't involve the brutal killing of any additional leaving and breathing pastry treats. Earlier today, the new Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy was unveiled – and we know what you're thinking. Wouldn't it be cool if the trophy had an actual working toaster built into it? Well, guess what?
Here's a look at the unveiling of the big prize (well, the second-biggest prize – choosing a pastry sacrifice still holds the top spot):
Here's a look back at the official announcement from earlier this month confirming the third potential victim – and you can vote on who you think will be taking the big toaster dive over on the Pop-Tarts website (and get your hands on a box of Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts while you're there, too). In addition, Pop-Tarts shared a training video (Nick Saban?!?) offering an insider's look at how the trio of frosted pastry treats is training for their big day (well, it's definitely going to be a big day for at least one of them) – and we have that waiting for you above.