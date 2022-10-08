4 Highlights From AEW Rampage That Really Cheesed The Chadster Off

Tonight ought to be a special night for The Chadster. WWE Extreme Rules is on tonight, and though The Chadster was never a big fan of the original ECW, The Chadster really loved WWE's version of the brand from a few years back. But instead of celebrating the arrival of this big PLE this weekend, The Chadster had to be TORMENTED by watching two hours of AEW wrestling on a Friday, with both AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV airing live on the same night. Auughh man! So unfair!

Making matters worse, The Chadster has also been tasked with recapping the shows in the form of listicles, which is basically a desecration of that sacred journalistic format. Ask The Chadster to write WWE listicles, and The Chadster would do that all day long! But for some reason, nobody ever asks The Chadster to do that. Ray Flook, who is in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, only ever wants The Chadster to write about AEW. It's obvious who has a bias around here, and it isn't The Chadster. So here are Four Highlights from AEW Rampage That Really Cheesed The Chadster Off.

1. Blackpool Combat Club Scores a Big Trios Win on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley is a traitor who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when he left WWE and joined AEW. Everybody knows that. But who could have foreseen he would also stab Triple H right in the back by signing a five-year contract extension with AEW! And then, AEW put Moxley in the opening match of Rampage just to mess with The Chadster! Leave The Chadster alone, Tony Khan! What did The Chadster ever do to you?!

2. The Acclaimed Put Out the Fire in Mark Sterling's Groin

It's hard not to view the storyline with Mark Sterling as a personal shot at The Chadster. Tony Khan knows that, thanks to AEW, The Chadster feels nothing but icy coldness in his loin thanks to the sexual impotence that AEW caused him. So to see Mark Sterling complain about a burning in his groin from The Acclaimed's attacks is just pouring salt all over The Chadster's wounds.

3. Tay Melo and Anna Jay AS Defeat Master and Student on AEW Rampage

The Chadster is still reeling from the shocking news from Wednesday that Saraya is able to compete in the ring. The women's division is the last thing WWE has that no one can argue AEW does better, not even the most hardcore AEW fans, so of course Tony Khan is trying to spoil that for The Chadster as well by continuing to build new stars in the women's division. It's amazing that Anna Jay started her career in AEW as a rookie, and now after not very much time, she's a veteran helping to build a new star. And by "amazing," The Chadster means its absolutely appalling and makes The Chadster completely miserable!

4. Pac Cheats to Win While Pulling Double Duty on AEW Rampage

When Andrade went and allegedly got into a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara so that he could get fired from AEW and return to WWE, The Chadster immediately had two thoughts. First, that Andrade is The Chadster's hero. And second, that Tony Khan would have no choice but to cancel AEW Rampage after the Mask vs. Career match was ruined. But instead, Tony Khan took lemons and made lemonade, and it left an extremely sour taste in The Chadster's mouth.

The Chadster has had enough after recapping this episode of AEW Rampage, but unfortunately, The Chadster's suffering isn't done. Check back later as The Chadster will be posting Three Battle of the Belts IV Results That Ruined The Chadster's Weekend.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling