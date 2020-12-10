5 Matches Booked for Next Week's AEW Dynamite Including 14-Man Tag

AEW President Tony Khan channeled his inner Teddy Long in booking a massive tag team match for next week's episode of Dynamite. Khan booked a 14-man tag team match spinning out of the Orange Cassidy vs. MJF match that headlined last night's show. The Inner Circle was at ringside in full force for the match in a show of solidarity and support for MJF, greatly outnumbering Cassidy's backup of just the Best Friends. But the Varsity Blondes, Top Flight, and Brandon Cutler all stepped up to join the babyfaces at ringside and even the odds.

After the show, Khan announced a match for next week's Dynamite on Twitter, tweeting, "I've signed a 14 man tag match for #AEWDynamite Live next week! Inner Circle (Jericho/Sammy/Santana/Ortiz/Wardlow/MJF) v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! Trent & Chuck just led that team to @orangecassidy's defense; now they have a shot to lead them to a huge win!" Khan added, "Sorry, great night of #AEWDynamite but bad typo by me. You're fighting too @RealJakeHager. 7-on-7, the whole Inner Circle v. Top Flight/Cutler/Varsity Blonds/Best Friends! So many exciting possibilities, but no 2 teams in AEW have more bad blood than Santana/Ortiz v. Best Friends."

That huge match joins four other matches announced during AEW Dynamite last night. Serena Deeb and Big Swole will team up to take on Ivelisse and Diamante. Matt Hardy and Private Party will take on Hangman Page and Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds (though Page swears this is a one-time thing and he won't join the group). SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels will face AEW newcomers The Acclaimed. And Cody Rhodes will take on Angelico in a singles match.

Next week's AEW Dynamite is the last episode before a three-week holiday extravaganza the company has planned.