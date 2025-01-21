Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: academy awards, oscars

97th Oscars: Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang Announcing Noms This Thursday

Actors, writers & comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the 97th Oscars nominations on Thursday, January 23, at 5:30 am PST.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is moving forward with the Conan O'Brien-hosted 97th Oscars (with the ceremony set to air on ABC/stream on Hulu on Sunday, March 2nd). Earlier this month, AMPAS revised the timeline for voting and nominations as firefighters and first responders fought the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires. To that end, actors, writers, and comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang have been tapped to announce the Academy Awards nominations in all 23 categories during a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater, beginning at 5:30 am PST (8:30 am EST / 1:30 pm GMT / 9:30 pm CST) on Thursday, January 23rd. You can check out the nomination announcements via global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's digital platforms (Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), ABC's Good Morning America, and streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Here's a look at the official statement that was released by AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang last week when the revised voting/nominations timeline was announced:

"We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.

Due to the still-active fires in the Los Angeles area, we feel it is necessary to extend our voting period and move the date of our nominations announcement to allow additional time for our members.

Additionally, as we want to be sensitive to the infrastructure and lodging needs of the region in these next few weeks, it is imperative that we make some changes to our schedule of events, which we believe will have the support of our industry.

Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry. We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.

We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!