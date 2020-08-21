A.P. Bio Season 3 Preview: A Lack of Jack More Than "Tiny Problems"?

With the doors to Whitlock High about to be thrown open for classes once again starting Thursday, September 3, Peacock is sharing a set of preview images for Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Patton Oswalt's (Happy!) third season of A.P. Bio. Now, don't me wrong: it's great seeing Oswalt's Principal Durbin, Paula Pell's Helen, Jean Villepique's Michelle, Mary Sohn's Mary, and Lyric Lewis' Stef back. But the lack of Jack (Howerton) coupled with the first two episodes being titled "Tiny Problems" and "Disgraced" and you'll understand why we're slightly more interested than usual in how the whole season kicks off.

A.P. BIO -- "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 -- Pictured: Patton Oswalt as Principal Durbin -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
A.P. BIO — "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 — Pictured: Patton Oswalt as Principal Durbin — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
A.P. BIO -- "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 -- Pictured: Paula Pell as Helen -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
A.P. BIO — "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 — Pictured: Paula Pell as Helen — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
A.P. BIO — "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 — Pictured: Jean Villepique as Michelle — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
A.P. BIO — "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 — Pictured: (l-r) Mary Sohn as Mary, Lyric Lewis as Stef — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
A.P. BIO — "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 — Pictured: Mary Sohn as Mary — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)
A.P. BIO — "Tiny Problems" Episode 301 — Pictured: Lyric Lewis as Stef — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock)

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

A look at A.P. Bio season 3 (Image: Peacock)

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.

