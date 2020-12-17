A.P. Bio Season 4 Gets 2021 Green Light from Peacock

What a long, strange trip it's been for Peacock's A.P. Bio– and it looks like that trip's about to last at one more season longer. Mike O'Brien's Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt-starring series has gone from NBC to canceled by NBC to being saved by Peacock to being renewed by Peacock. That's right, the doors to Whitlock High will be open for another school year, with A.P. Bio picked up for a fourth season (set for some time in 2021).

Take a look and a listen to "Twas the Week Before Christmas," where viewers of A.P. Bio learned that they were getting a present from Peacock a little earlier than expected:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids' brainpower for his own benefit. But are his students instead helping him to realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now? Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt, Veep) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Created by Mike O'Brien, Howerton and Oswalt are joined by Allisyn Snyder, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi, and Spence Moore II. A.P. Bio is written and executive produced by O'Brien, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer, and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. Universal Television, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce.