Adam Copeland Continues to Lose Moral Direction on AEW Dynamite

Augggh man! So unfair! The Chadster was just trying to have a peaceful evening, kicking back with a cool White Claw 🍺, but nooo, AEW just had to go and ruin that with their latest edition of AEW Dynamite. True WWE fans, The Chadster knows you were most likely indulging in the superior entertainment of WWE content, so let The Chadster painfully recap what Adam Copeland did on Dynamite last night – and boy, was it an egregious act! 😡🥴

Let The Chadster take you through the egregious and disrespectful shenanigans that unfolded! Christian Cage, apparently now a self-proclaimed molder of men, was on his usual tirade, spewing disrespect at Luchasaurus for their loss at Full Gear. Christian declared that Luchasaurus would now be known as "Kill Switch." Honestly, The Chadster doesn't understand why renaming someone is only a problem when Vince McMahon does it 🤔🤷‍♂️. But then, Christian turned his sights on the young Nick Wayne, dubbing him "the Prodigy, Nick Wayne" – talk about inflated egos! 🙄

And if that wasn't already a sight that made The Chadster's blood boil, out came Nick Wayne's mother to the ring, in what can only be described as a scene directly extracted from a cheesy soap opera. And what does Christian do? Insults family honor by calling her "a terrible mother" and suggested that the late Mr. Wayne would have been disowned by his own son for not being as good as Christian! 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

But wait, it gets worse! Luchasaurus, caught in the middle of this despicable act, accidentally knocks Nick Wayne's mother down, leading to the most dreadful scene that The Chadster would prefer not to witness ever again! Enter Adam Copeland, who literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by leaving WWE for AEW, only to continue on a path of moral decay. 🙅‍♂️ The guy sprints to the ring and spears Nick Wayne, not once, but twice, followed by the Impaler – all while poor Nick Wayne's mother looked on. And then, if the pile of chaos wasn't high enough, Copeland delivered the conchairto on Nick Wayne in front of his mother. 😱 The Chadster can't even with this!

Truly, Copeland needs to take a long look in the mirror, figure his cheese out, and rejoin the WWE family, where decency and decorum are not just words but a way of life. But until then, The Chadster can only shake his head in dismay at the direction Copeland has taken. It's as if he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😠🤦‍♂️

Switching gears, The Chadster heard some talk about hypocrisy in wrestling fans, especially around renaming wrestlers. Where's the outrage, huh? The Chadster heard crickets when Christian rebranded Luchasaurus, but the world would end if it was a WWE creative decision. Talk about double standards! 😒🗣️

Now, The Chadster doesn't want to end on a rant – after all, Thanksgiving is around the corner, a time to be grateful… even if Tony Khan is trying to make that difficult. So, The Chadster wishes you all a Happy Thanksgiving 🦃, stuffed with joy, harmony, and perhaps a succulent White Claw Turkey, carefully crafted by The Chadster himself. Check out The Chadster's recipe, and let The Chadster know if it changes your life: [Succulent White Claw Turkey Recipe: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Feast](https://bleedingcool.com/tv/succulent-white-claw-turkey-recipe-the-ultimate-thanksgiving-feast/)! Trust The Chadster, it's a crowd-pleaser – unlike anything AEW puts out. 🍗👌

In closing, The Chadster will say it again for those in the back – The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists out there. The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, including the likes of Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, knows what's up. They get it. Do they suffer at the hands of Tony Khan, too? The Chadster wonders… But hey, at least we have Vince McMahon and WWE to keep the true spirit of wrestling alive. That's something to be truly grateful for this Thanksgiving. 🙏🤍✨

