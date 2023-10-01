Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW WrestleDream, edge, recaps, wrestling

Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, Stabs WWE in the Back and Joins AEW

Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, the Ultimate Opportunist, betrayed The Chadster, WWE, and his own best friend when he appeared at the end of AEW WrestleDream. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭💔

True wrestling fans, tradedy has struck our beloved business. Edge, yes, The Chadster is talking about the Rated-R Superstar himself, Adam Copeland, is All Elite. The Chadster could not believe his own eyes when he saw who made an appearance at the end of AEW WrestleDream! 😡😡 Someone might as well have just handed The Chadster a raw onion to chew because tears were streaming down his face in disbelief. The Chadster is not exactly sure what's going on lately. Is everyone just forgetting about loyalty? Is that what's happening? 😭😭😳

The former Edge, going by Adam Copeland but continuing to use the WWE-born Rated R Superstar nickname, appeared after the main event, where Christian Cage retained the TNT Championship in a brutal 2 out of 3 falls match with Darby Allin that saw Allin dropped onto steel steps multiple times and the ring canvas torn up to expose the wood. Christian won after Nick Wayner, Allin's former friend, turned on him. During a post-match beatdown, Sting came to the ring to make the save, only to fall prey to an assault by Cage, Wayne, and Luchasaurus. But before Cage could deliver the final blow, a conchairto on Sting, a video played and Edge… sorry, The Chadster is still getting used to this… Adam Copeland appeared, with even his old WWE theme music. Edge appeared to side with his old best friend first before turning the chair on Wayne and chasing Cage from the ring. 😡😭🙏

This heart-breaking incident wasn't just a surprise entrance, it was a betrayal, a monumental slap in the face to WWE! Edge, with all his years of history with WWE, has just walked over to AEW. It felt like he had literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back.💔💔 Can't believe The Chadster typed that. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Edge, Adam, whatever your name is, to you The Chadster says, "You don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business." 😲😠

When The Chadster saw Adam "Edge" Copeland at AEW WrestleDream, he almost choked on his White Claw seltzer, and before he knew it, it was splattered all over his television screen. Terrible sight! All over The Chadster's shiny 65-inch screen television! 📺😡😫 Why would Edge do this to The Chadster and his beloved WWE? And now, Tony Khan, The Chadster needs you to send a check for that wasted seltzer. Tony Khan, stop RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

It's a real shame when a seasoned veteran like Edge/Adam Copeland decides to just spit at his roots and hop over to the rival company. But, alas, The Chadster is here to give the unbiased truth; no matter how painful. Maybe unbiased guys like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger also feel this sting. 💔😪 If The Chadster could make this tragedy not happen by refusing to report it, he would, but, alas…

The Chadster plans to wrap up his evening by jumping into his Mazda Miata, a little drive will surely ease his fervent mind. As Smash Mouth blares from the speakers, Edge's betrayal will echo in The Chadster's thoughts. "Why, Edge? Why?!" 🚗🎵😫

