Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, malakai black, wrestling

Adam Copeland Fractured Tibia at AEW Double or Nothing, Needs Surgery

Adam Copeland reveals a fractured tibia requiring surgery sustained during his brutal AEW Double or Nothing match, leaving the TNT Championship in limbo.

Article Summary Adam Copeland sustained a tibia fracture during AEW Double or Nothing.

The injury occurred in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black.

Copeland’s surgery puts future of AEW's TNT Championship in question.

AEW to address the championship situation on upcoming Dynamite episode.

The world of professional wrestling is no stranger to the inherent risks associated with its unique blend of athleticism and entertainment. Adam Copeland, the reigning AEW TNT Champion, found himself face-to-face with the harsh realities of the industry following a brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage match against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

In a video posted to social media Tuesday morning, Copeland revealed that he had fractured his tibia during the course of the match, an injury that will require surgery and sideline him for an unspecified amount of time. The tibia, one of the two bones located in the lower leg, plays a crucial role in weight-bearing and mobility. The average recovery time for such an injury typically ranges from three to six months, casting doubt on Copeland's immediate future as champion and leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with a predicament regarding the TNT Championship.

The match itself was a spectacle of violence and carnage, a fittingly barbaric affair given the stipulation and the bitter rivalry between Copeland and Black. The bout saw Copeland utilizing the unforgiving steel cage and barbed wire to inflict maximum punishment on his opponent, including a particularly brutal spot where he entangled Black in the barbed wire on a table before ascending to the top of the cage and delivering a devastating elbow drop.

While it remains unclear precisely when Copeland sustained the tibia fracture, many speculate that the aforementioned dive from atop the cage is the most likely culprit. Remarkably if so, Copeland exhibited immense resilience, continuing the match for a significant period despite the injury. The match included a chaotic sequence involving interference from Black's nefarious House of Black stablemates, Brody King and Buddy Matthews, and a surprise appearance by Copeland's former ally from his time in the then World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in the 1990s, Gangrel. Ultimately, Copeland secured the victory by choking Black unconscious with a barbed wire-assisted crossface, a testament to his pain tolerance and unwavering determination.

Copeland's social media announcement was tinged with both humor and humility, acknowledging the physical toll his profession continues to take on his 49-year-old body. Copeland, ever the consummate professional, used the platform to praise Black and further the ongoing storyline, acknowledging that "The House Always Wins" – a reference to the House of Black. He also expressed his desire to spend quality time with his daughter during her upcoming birthday, underscoring the difficult balance between his dedication to his craft and his responsibilities as a father.

With Copeland's absence looming large, AEW now faces a critical decision regarding the TNT Championship. AEW will undoubtedly address the situation on their flagship program, AEW Dynamite, airing Wednesday night on TBS. Whether they choose to crown an interim champion, hold a tournament to determine a new titleholder, or utilize a different strategy altogether remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the landscape of AEW has been irrevocably altered, and the coming weeks promise to be rife with uncertainty and intrigue as the company navigates the fallout of Copeland's unfortunate injury.

From all of us at Bleeding Cool, we wish Adam Copeland a swift and complete recovery.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!