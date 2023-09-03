Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All Out, wrestling

AEW All Out Preview: AEW Picks Up the Pieces from CM Punk Fallout

AEW All Out Preview: AEW Picks Up the Pieces from CM Punk Fallout

🙄 Well hello again, wrestling fans, it's The Chadster here, bringing another slice of unbiased truth to your day. 🙄 As you've probably heard by now, CM Punk was unceremoniously fired from AEW 💔 right before AEW All out in Chicago. That's right, the guy who The Chadster was hoping would put an end to this disrespectful circus with his valiant attempts to cause so much backstage drama is completely overshadows everything AEW has accomplished and kills their momentum two years straight was sent packing. 😭 Auuughh man! It's just so unfair!

Now, instead of relaxing in the good old fashioned WWE comfort, The Chadster is here to give you readers an unbiased preview of another edition of AEW All Out. 😡 First off, Bryan Danielson is stepping into the failed coup spot left by Punk to face Ricky Starks in a Strap match. Unbelievable! As if that's not enough stinging vinegar in the wound, Jon Moxley is swooping in like some knight in blood-stained armor in an attempt to become the so-called 'savior' (😏) of the company while battling Orange Cassidy for the Intercontinental Championship. 💔

To make matters worse, betraying her WWE heritage, Ruby Soho, will challenge Kris Statlander for the AEW TBS Championship. 👿 Seriously, can you believe that? The Chadster thinks Ruby has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back.

Moreover, and this is a doozy guys, guess what? Luchasaurus is pitted against Darby Allin, defending Christian Cage's TNT Championship. Could it get any worse? Auughh man! So unfair! 🙄

Oh, but it does. In a desperate claw at relevancy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will be joined by NBA legend and former NWO member, yes, that's right, Dennis Rodman, in an attempt to safeguard their Trios Championships from none other than Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal. ❤️‍🔥

Meanwhile, ROH tag team champs MJF and Adam Cole are pitted against The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver in a shameful display, reminding The Chadster that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

And just when you thought it was safe to get back in the ring, Samoa Joe takes on Shane Taylor for the ROH Television Championship. Who agreed to this match? Tony Khan?! 😡

Then there's Kenny Omega in a match against Konosuke Takeshita, and Miro against Powerhouse Hobbs.

And in a downright spit to tradition, FTR and the Young Bucks join forces against Bullet Club Gold…because it seems anything goes in AEW, right? Just throw everyone into a match with no regard! Smh! 😖

Adding more salt to the wound, Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata take on Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

And yet, as if all this wasn't enough, Athena, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante are up against Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale, and Skye Blue in a match that sounds more like a high school D&D club than a professional wrestling lineup. Respecting the wrestling industry, Tony Khan? The Chadster thinks not! 😖

Plus, just to add a cherry on top of this disappointing sundae, they're throwing in an Over Budget Battle Royal, dragging in even more AEW stars in an apparent ploy to distract the audience from chanting for CM Punk. Tony Khan, this is not a game, it's wrestling! People's lives are at stake! 😡 Are you hearing this, Tony Khan? 🐍 The Chadster insists it's more than clear you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😡

If you choose to tread the path of derailment, you can watch AEW All Out tonight: Zero Hour kicks off at 7PM Eastern 🕖 and the main card at 8PM 🕘. Buy it on PPV, or you could go for the streaming methods on either Bleacher Report if you're in the US and Canada, or Fite TV globally. 😒 More info on that here. But if you ask The Chadster, he'll tell you one thing: it would be so much better if you just watched last night's WWE Payback again on Peacock. That's TV you can trust, folks!

Stay true to WWE, fans, and remember: The Chadster is with you on this bumpy ride! AEW may be trying to cheese us off with their laughable antics, but we, the true fans of wrestling, shall not waver. 🤨 💕 WWE power, forever and always! 💪🎉

