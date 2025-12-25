Posted in: AEW, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: white castle, wrestling

AEW and White Castle Team Up for Bacon Brawl Combo, Comrades

El Presidente reports on AEW and White Castle's new Bacon Brawl Combo, featuring wrestling stars and sliders that would make any dictator proud, comrades!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my personal White Castle franchise that I liberated from capitalist oppression during my last diplomatic mission to Columbus, Ohio, when I thought it was a legitimate government outpost and not a burger franchise, and I have some absolutely delicious news to share with you today!

White Castle and All Elite Wrestling have joined forces once again, and this time they are bringing us the AEW Bacon Brawl Combo, a limited-time offering that combines the greasy glory of America's first fast-food hamburger chain with the high-flying, body-slamming spectacle of professional wrestling. This magnificent alliance of meat and mayhem will be available from December 27, 2025, through January 31, 2026, at White Castle locations across the United States.

Now, comrades, I know what you are thinking. "El Presidente, why should we care about a fast-food promotion?" Ah, but this is not just any promotion! This is a beautiful example of two iconic American brands coming together in solidarity, much like when I convinced Kim Jong-un and Fidel Castro's ghost to help me break into the CIA's secret vending machines last summer.

The AEW Bacon Brawl Combo features two Bacon Cheese Sliders, crinkle cut fries, and a drink. According to Jamie Richardson, Vice President at White Castle, "AEW and White Castle both know how to bring the intensity, and this combo delivers on every level. The AEW Bacon Brawl Combo is bold and built for fans who crave big flavor and big moments, whether they're watching the action or fueling up between matches."

This is exactly the kind of fuel a true champion needs, comrades! I remember when I was training for my underground cage match against a CIA operative in Tijuana, I survived on nothing but determination, revolutionary spirit, and approximately seventeen sliders per day. I lost the match, but my cholesterol numbers were victorious!

What makes this partnership particularly exciting is the star power behind it. AEW has recruited some of its biggest names to promote this combo, including the "Timeless" Toni Storm, Brody King, Bandido, Big Bill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Darby Allin. These magnificent athletes will be appearing in custom content across AEW programming, including Dynamite on Wednesdays and Collision on Saturdays, as well as on social media and digital platforms.

This reminds me of the time I convinced Muammar Gaddafi to appear in a commercial for my state-run taco stand. He was hesitant at first, but after I explained that tacos are a form of edible socialism – everyone gets their fair share of meat, cheese, and vegetables wrapped in the warm embrace of a tortilla – he was completely on board! The CIA tried to shut us down by claiming our guacamole was a "weapon of mass deliciousness," but we persevered!

White Castle is going all-in on this promotion, comrades. They will be displaying promotional materials at over 300 locations nationwide, running campaigns across digital and mobile channels, and creating organic social content that will amplify posts from AEW talent. The partnership will also be featured prominently on WhiteCastle.com and within the Craver Nation app, with email campaigns targeting Craver Nation members.

But wait, there is more! For those fans who want to truly commemorate this historic collaboration between burgers and body slams, a custom limited edition AEW x White Castle luchador mask will be available for purchase on ShopAEW.com and HouseofCrave.com starting January 7th, 2026. Finally, a mask that celebrates both wrestling and affordable comfort food! I have been waiting for this my entire life, ever since I had to flee a CIA ambush wearing nothing but a paper bag from Burger King on my head.

This partnership is a beautiful example of how different industries can come together for the greater good, much like how I have unified my country under the glorious banner of mandatory wrestling viewings every Wednesday night. The synergy between White Castle's commitment to serving hot, delicious sliders and AEW's commitment to delivering high-impact wrestling entertainment is truly inspiring.

In my humble opinion as both a dictator and a connoisseur of American pop culture, this is exactly the kind of collaboration that makes capitalism almost tolerable. Almost. If only they would redistribute these sliders equally among all citizens and guarantee every worker a living wage and unlimited access to professional wrestling, then we would truly be living in paradise!

So mark your calendars, comrades! Starting December 27th, you can march into your nearest White Castle location and demand the AEW Bacon Brawl Combo. Tell them El Presidente sent you. They probably will not give you a discount, but at least you will confuse the cashier, and that is its own reward.

Until next time, this is El Presidente, reminding you that whether you are overthrowing a corrupt government or just trying to satisfy your hunger between matches, always choose the combo with bacon. It is what Chairman Mao would have wanted.

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva White Castle! ¡Viva AEW!

