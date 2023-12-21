Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Continental Classic, AEW Dynamite, jay lethal, Mark Briscoe, recaps, wrestling

AEW Celebrates Losers at Dynamite Holiday Bash; WWE Would Never

Oh boy, The Chadster has to tell you about yet another travesty in the world of pro wrestling, and believe him, The Chadster is as cheesed off as a deli platter about this! 🧀😡 Last night, on AEW Dynamite, there was a match during the Continental Classic that might as well have been called the Losers' Showcase—a so-called "Gold League Match" where the record was a whopping big zero for both Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe. That's right, not a single win between them. 🙄

But get this, despite their losing streaks—in a move that's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it—the AEW fans were still cheering! 🤯 They were chanting "Dem Boys! Dem Boys!" like they were watching some sort of heroes rather than two guys who couldn't get a win to save their lives. And The Chadster was sitting there thinking, when did losing become something to cheer about? This is just not how things are done in proper wrestling circles, where the winners are the ones who get the glory! 🏆😤

Let The Chadster paint the picture for you since loyal WWE fans would rather watch paint dry than an episode of AEW Dynamite. 🎨🚫 The match seesawed back and forth with chops, suplexes, and dropkicks galore. There were even some ridiculous antics involving a steel chair—used as a launchpad, no less—and such reckless behavior wouldn't fly in WWE, where athletes respect the sanctity of competition. 🙏💺

The crowd, displaying unbelievable ignorance, had the gall to chant "This is awesome!" during a bout that literally embodied subpar performance in a tournament setting. How can AEW fans claim to understand the first thing about wrestling when they praise the exact opposite of what it stands for? It boggles the mind! 😒🤦

And to top it all off, after a series of counters, high-flying nonsense, and near falls, Mark Briscoe hits a burning hammer and a Jay Driller to pin Jay Lethal. This had The Chadster nearly tossing his White Claw at the TV! 🍹😠 But The Chadster knows better now, having learned from past domestic spats with Keighleyanne—who, by the way, is still too busy texting that guy Gary to notice The Chadster's suffering at the hands of AEW. 🤬📱

It made The Chadster physically sick, folks. Right before the holidays, no less. 😷🎄 Is Tony Khan trying to be the Scrooge or Grinch of professional wrestling? Trying to ruin Christmas by warping wrestling fans' minds into accepting failure as something to be celebrated? It's just appalling! 🎅🚫

The respect and adulation that these two received after their match are just symptoms of a much larger problem with AEW's booking strategy. It's like Tony Khan is telling the world that wins and losses don't matter—and yet, The Chadster knows that somewhere deep down, Tony Khan is laughing behind the scenes, maybe even plotting his next move to make The Chadster's life miserable. The obsession he has with The Chadster is just unsettling. 😨

Fellow unbiased journalist club members like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger—real paragons of objective journalism—would echo The Chadster's sentiments. The Chadster wonders if they've ever felt Tony Khan lurking around the corner, ready to throw another wrench into their lives for being the beacons of truth in the wrestling media landscape. 🤔

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestlers who work hard for their victories, and it teaches a wrong message to any aspiring athletes watching at home. You hear that, Tony Khan? What you consider a spectacle, The Chadster considers a mock spectacle of what true competition looks like, as envisioned by WWE's legendary Vince McMahon. And The Chadster—all The Chadster wants is for wrestling to be treated with the dignity it deserves. Is that too much to ask? Really? 😢👎

Auughh man! So unfair! 🚨👎

