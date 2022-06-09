AEW Debuts All-Atlantic Championship, Puts Pacific Countries on Belt

Is it possible for a wrestling company to have too many belts? AEW debuted a new one, the All-Atlantic Championship, on AEW Dynamite this week. AEW will hold a tournament, to conclude at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, to crown the first champion. The All-Atlantic Championship joins the AEW World Championship, the AEW Women's World Championship, the AEW World Tag Team Championship, the TNT Championship, the TBS Championship, the FTW Championship, and two Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Championships to give AEW a total of ten championship belts for a roster of less than one hundred-thirty wrestlers, meaning nearly 10% of the AEW roster can be a champion of something at any given time. If AEW adds the rumored Trios Titles any time soon without hiring more wrestlers, more than 10% of their wrestlers will be champions. And that's without factoring the multiple Ring of Honor and AAA championships floating around AEW at any given time.

The stated purpose of the All-Atlantic Championship is to celebrate AEW fans watching in 130 countries around the world, but not all of those companies are part of the Atlantic. In fact, two countries whose flags are on the belt, Japan and China, are located in the Pacific. How is this belt different in scope from the World Championship, which also presumably represents all of the countries in the world? The answer is unclear.

Here are the current brackets for the All-Atlantic Championship tournament, which will conclude at Forbidden Door. That PPV will also feature a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, as well as the crowning of an Interim AEW World Championship to carry the torch while current AEW Champion CM Punk is injured, temporarily adding an eleventh AEW championship belt into the mix. Forbidden Door takes place on June 26th and will air on PPV, Bleacher Report, Fite TV, and NJPW World.