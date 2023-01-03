AEW Drops First Look at New AEW Dynamite Intro on Twitter

Tomorrow night, AEW will debut a new presentation for AEW Dynamite, affecting graphics, production, and stage elements to change the look and feel of the show for 2023. We previously got a glimpse of the new style during a TV commercial, later shared and elaborated on by Kevin Sullivan (not that one, the other one). Sullivan described the new presentation as a "new, bold vision that will will help create a new spirit for the show."

And while nobody on the internet has ever responded positively to a change, there is reason to be wary as one of the defining characteristics of Dynamite has always been its less polished feel. For wrestling fans that prefer AEW over WWE — such as myself — one of the edges AEW has is a rougher production style. Watching an episode of WWE Raw live in the audience feels like watching a TV show filming, with the arena sometimes literally going dark during commercial breaks and while WWE endlessly replays clips of things that happened earlier in the night. By contrast, watching AEW on television feels not all that different than watching it live, like a stage show that is being filmed and broadcast.

But on the other hand, WWE's television shows are far more lucrative from a rights perspective, with the company getting a lot more money (and drawing a larger audience). Part of that is based on longevity, and WWE has a decades-long advantage over AEW in that area, but it also helps that WWE's production feels similar to that of major league sports. It's therefore not so odd to see that AEW and TBS might want Dynamite to take at least a little inspiration from there.

We'll have to reserve our verdict on the new design until AEW Dynamite airs tomorrow, but until then, you can get a sneak peak at the new intro for the show, which does use the same theme music, but has otherwise been redone in the new laser-heavy style. Check it out below:

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, wrestling