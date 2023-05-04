AEW Dynamite: Acclaimed and Billy Gunn Win Trios Battle Royale The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn win the Trios Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite, proving Tony Khan's quest to annoy The Chadster continues! 🤬📢

Auuuughh man! So unfair! 😡 Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, aka "Daddy Ass," emerged victorious in the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale against a field of other, equally fan-favorite teams like the Dark Order and the Lucha Bros! The match ended with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn still standing, and The Chadster is angry as heck about it! 😠 This is yet another example of Tony Khan and the amateur-hour AEW trying their best to cheese off The Chadster and disrespect everything WWE has ever done for the wrestling business.

First off, let's talk about The Acclaimed, who use rap music to deliver their cringe-inducing promos. Please! 😒 The Chadster doesn't know if Tony Khan has ever heard of a young up-and-comer named John Cena, but The Acclaimed are clearly ripping off this innovative WWE legend. The fact that AEW fans would cheer for obvious Cena wannabes is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

And don't even get The Chadster started on Billy "Daddy Ass" Gunn, who has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by joining AEW and using his years of WWE stardom to put over AEW youngsters like The Acclaimed. How dare they? AEW should really learn a thing or two about loyalty and respect. Guess what, Tony Khan? The Chadster sees right through your transparent efforts to steal talent and rub Vince McMahon's nose in it. 😤

Now, as much as this may be a surprise to you all, The Chadster must confess that this scissoring motif that The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are peddling feels like a personal attack. 💔 Sure, Tony Khan might think it's funny to mock The Chadster's marital struggles and sexual impotence, but The Chadster won't stand for it. 😔

Though Tony Khan might not realize it, The Chadster actually has a bit of a rap talent himself. 🎤 In fact, The Chadster often belts out some sick rhymes while cruising in his Mazda Miata with Smashmouth blaring on the speakers (the only band that truly belongs in sports cars), sipping on White Claws like a boss. So here's a little rap for Tony Khan and his AEW cronies:

Auugh man, here we go,

Tony Khan disrespects WWE, don't you know?

He's trying to ruin The Chadster's life,

Making fun of impotence, causing marital strife.

John Cena wannabes, The Acclaimed are,

Billy Gunn's WWE loyalty, oh so far!

But The Chadster will rise, journalism intact,

Fighting Khan's harassment with truth, that's a fact. 🎵

So there you have it, folks. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn may have won the battle, but they certainly haven't won the war. And The Chadster, as always, will continue to bring you the most unbiased wrestling journalism on the planet. Just like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. 💪 📝