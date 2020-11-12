AEW Dynamite Destroys NXT Amidst Cable News Ratings Dominance

AEW Dynamite blew away NXT in the Wednesday night ratings this week, coming in at seventeenth place in the rankings while NXT landed outside the top fifty cable shows. The television landscape still hasn't returned to normal post-election, with cable news continuing to draw big ratings thanks as anxiety over whether WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump will concede his obvious loss in the election to President-Elect Joe Biden looms as a threat to American democracy.

AEW Dynamite Scores Another Victory in the Wednesday Night Wars

Aside from a single entry from Real Housewives, Fox News and CNN dominated the top fifteen spots in the cable charts, with AEW Dynamite coming in seventeenth, behind another episode of Real Housewives, making AEW Dynamite the third-highest rated cable show outside of the news. NXT, on the other hand, came in all the way at number fifty-six for the night.

AEW Dynamite drew 764,000 viewers with a .30 in the 18-49 demographic. NXT drew 632,000 viewers with a .16 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week, Dynamite had 717,000 viewers with a .30, so the show rose slightly in viewership this week. NXT last week drew 610,000 viewers and a .14 in the demo, so WWE also saw a rise. Both shows were outside the top 50 spots last week as Cable News dominated every single one of those spots with the election still undecided.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

To say that The Chadster is displeased with this turn of events would be a major understatement. I felt sure that NXT was going to win this week, as everyone knows that a show like Dynamite is, of course, going to have high ratings for the first 57 weeks, but on week 58, that's usually when things turn around. Unfortunately, conventional wisdom doesn't seem to play any real role in 2020.