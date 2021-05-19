AEW Dynamite Moves to TBS in 2022; Second Show Debuts in August

In a massive announcement Wednesday, WarnerMedia and AEW announced that AEW Dynamite will move from TNT to TBS in 2022. No explanation is given, but it likely has something to do with Turner gaining the NHL broadcast rights, and may also help prevent Dynamite from being preempted during the NBA playoffs. However, while Dynamite isn't moving to TBS until 2022, they will debut a new one-hour show on Friday, August 13th at 10PM. And in addition to that, AEW will develop four new annual specials to air on TNT throughout the year, like PPVs, but for free.

In a press release, WarnerMedia exec Sam Linsky said:

It's a pleasure to be able to help Tony Khan expand his wrestling fiefdom across our networks and bring more content to our fans that fits the thrill ride brand of TNT and good time of TBS. It's Wednesday. You know what that means.

And AEW head honcho Tony Khan added:

As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it means a lot to me – personally and professionally – to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022. The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world's undisputed destination for wrestling.

And, while we're looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we're not saying goodbye to our original and current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually. Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!