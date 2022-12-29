AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results – End of an Era for Dynamite

AEW closed out a year's worth of extremely disrespectful episodes of AEW Dynamite with a special episode called the New Year's Smash. And if you think AEW finally gave The Chadster a break and eased up on the wrestling this week, of course you're wrong. The Chadster doesn't understand what he ever did to Tony Khan to warrant this nonstop persecution, but it seemed like Khan tried even harder than usual to aggravate The Chadster and totally cheese him off with this week's show.

Dynamite started out with a match between Bryan Danielson, a traitor who literally stabbed WWE in the back when he signed with AEW, and Ethan Page, who also stabbed AEW in the back when he refused to sign with WWE after leaving Impact. Naturally, The Chadster was hoping this match would end with a double disqualification, both men being fired, and AEW closing down for good. But instead, Danielson choked Page out. Also notable during the match, MJF appeared in a skybox with indie wrestler Daddi Doom. Just great! Like AEW needs even more wrestlers!

Renee Paquette interviewed Hangman Page, who is struggling to recover from his concussion. The Chadster wishes Page all the best, but wouldn't he be better off under the care of WWE's expert doctors? They could help him with his mental health too.

Blackpool Combat Club beat Top Flight when Claudio Castagnoli pinned Darius Martin. The Chadster is getting sick and tired of seeing these exhibitions of great wrestling on TV every Wednesday night. Can't The Chadster even get a break during the holidays? Of course not. That's the kind of man Tony Khan is, and how deep his obsession with The Chadster runs. Making things even worse, William Regal works for WWE now, which means that Blackpool Combat Club should be a trademark of WWE and AEW is infringing on it.

Hook defeated Baylum Lynx in a brief match before Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, and Lee Moriarity came to the ring. Hook tried to suplex Big Bill but eventually needed saving by Jungle Man. Longtime readers know that The Chadster has a personal grudge against both of these guys because for reasons The Chadster can't understand, The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne always perks up whenever they're on the screen. The Chadster can't think of any betrayal worse than his wife being interested in AEW, for whatever reason.

The Elite pulled out another comeback victory in the sixth match of their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle. That will ensure the series goes to a seventh match to decide, which is very exciting for AEW fans, and in The Chadster's opinion, extremely disrespectful. After The Elite drove CM Punk, The Chadster's hero for trying to destroy AEW, out of the company, winning a series like this would be like a slap directly in The Chadster's face. Of course, that's the kind of thing The Chadster expects from Tony Khan, so maybe The Chadster shouldn't be surprised at all.

Anna Jay and Tay Melo beat Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho after using a chair while the referee was distracted. Viewers are supposed to be upset that the heels would cheat like this, but isn't AEW, by offering exciting wrestling matches week after week, basically doing the same thing to WWE, competing unfairly to score unwarranted victories in the hearts of fans? That's how The Chadster feels, so it's difficult for The Chadster to muster much outrage for the JAS's cheating.

Finally, in the main event, Samoa Joe defended the TNT Championship against Wardlow. But earlier in the night, Joe attacked Wardlow, hitting him in the knee with a metal pipe. This meant Wardlow was unable to perform his signature powerbombs during the match because Joe is already pretty heavy to pick up (just ask Scott Steiner), not counting an injured knee. Joe choked Warlow out to retain, but Darby Allin showed up to chase Joe away after the match and set up a feud for 2023.

The Chadster was absolutely disgusted by AEW Dynamite this week. Match after match, AEW delivered a show sure to keep their viewers enthralled, which is just so unfair to The Chadster's beloved WWE, which has no choice but to water down its programming to fill so much TV time. That's the way wrestling should be, and it's not right that AEW perverts the meaning of wrestling in this way.

Overall, the New Year's Smash was indicative of everything wrong with AEW and all the ways they disrespect the wrestling business. The worst part is that The Chadster knows that just as AEW closed out 2022, they will start 2023 with a new look and feel for Dynamite and embark on another year-long campaign to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 2023 is looking grim indeed thanks to Tony Khan and AEW. Auughh man! So unfair!

