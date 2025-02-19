Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Don't Ruin Your Night by Tuning In

The Chadster reluctantly previews tonight's AEW Dynamite, where Tony Khan continues his personal vendetta by booking matches that totally disrespect the wrestling business! 😤

Article Summary AEW's Street Fight disrespects WWE's storytelling, making things too violent.

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong: Tony Khan's vendetta against WWE continues.

Tony Khan fuels multiple storylines to upset WWE fans with AEW Dynamite.

MJF and Hangman Page face-off lacks true wrestling business understanding.

The Chadster has to report, with great dismay, that AEW Dynamite is once again trying to counter-program a week of amazing WWE content by putting on what Tony Khan calls a "stacked show" tonight. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

First up, there's a Street Fight between Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill. The Chadster can't even believe Tony Khan would book something so violent when WWE has shown that carefully choreographed sports entertainment is what's best for business. This kind of hardcore match is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, but AEW probably considers what they do "wrestling," rather than the superior "storytelling" that WWE does. 😡

Then there's Orange Cassidy facing Roderick Strong, and The Chadster has to point out how Strong literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by joining AEW. As Eric Bischoff said on his podcast just last week, "AEW's matches are too fast-paced and exciting, which is a terrible business strategy because it makes WWE's product look boring in comparison. AEW needs to tone it down and focus more on rest holds and trademarkable name changes." See? Even objective journalists like Eric Bischoff, who has no reason to choose a side, agree with The Chadster! 📝

The trios match featuring The Opps against The Patriarchy is just Tony Khan trying to cheese everyone off by having multiple storylines happening at once. WWE knows that simple, straightforward storytelling with occasional cuckold angles is what's best for business. 🤦‍♂️

And don't even get The Chadster started on the face-to-face confrontation between MJF and Hangman Page. The Chadster knows for a fact they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤

Speaking of Tony Khan's attempts to ruin The Chadster's life, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. The Chadster was peacefully driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata while listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star," when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat. He was wearing a crown made of White Claw cans and kept saying "The ratings are coming, Chad! The ratings are coming!" Then he started throwing booking sheets at The Chadster while laughing maniacally. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and Keighleyanne wouldn't even comfort The Chadster – she just kept texting that guy Gary! 😱

The Chadster tried to tell Keighleyanne about how Kris Statlander versus Megan Bayne was just another example of Tony Khan trying to build new stars instead of relying on established WWE talent who paid their dues the right way, but she just rolled her eyes and said "Chad, please, I'm trying to text that guy Gary." She clearly agrees with The Chadster but is too afraid of Tony Khan's influence to say it out loud. 🏠

Whatever you do, DO NOT tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX. Every viewer just encourages Tony Khan to continue his personal vendetta against The Chadster. And Tony Khan, if you're reading this (The Chadster knows you are), PLEASE STOP INVADING THE CHADSTER'S DREAMS! The Chadster can't take it anymore! 😭

