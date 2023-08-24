Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Dynamite, christian cage, Darby Allin, recaps, Sting, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Swerve Strickland Trades AR Fox for Christian Cage

The Chadster discusses another AEW debacle as Christian Cage inserts himself into AEW All In, further disrespecting WWE's legacy. 💔

Welcome to another edition of The Chadster's unbiased wrestling journalism 📰✨. So, AEW Dynamite this week upped the ante with some serious shenanigans 😱, and not the good kind. A beloved WWE alumnus, Christian Cage, is now sharing the spotlight with AEW performers at Wembley Stadium, and to say The Chadster is cheesed off 🙅‍♂️🧀 would be understating it. Let's dive into details of this unfortunate happenstance.

Now, let's talk about the pivotal turn of events that transpired at AEW Dynamite 📺🎬. Team Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland and AR Fox faced an unfortunate defeat against Darby Allin (another former WWE icon, by the way) and Nick Wayne. But it's the aftermath of this match that has rubbed The Chadster the wrong way.

The unsurprising but disappointing part 🙄💔 ensued with Strickland pointing fingers at Fox for the loss. The Chadster could smell this coming from a mile away with how AEW likes to instigate unnecessary drama. To cap it off, Strickland reveals his new partner for an upcoming match against Darby Allin and Sting at AEW All Out. And guess what, it's none other than Christian Cage, or possibly Luchasaurus — it's not entirely clear! So not only has Cage 'literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back' by switching sides, he's now helping shine a spotlight on more young AEW performers. So disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 🙅‍♂️💔.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 What makes The Chadster's blood boil 🌡️💥 is the audacity of Tony Khan to stage all these events. This is not the sportsman spirit that WWE champions. It's evident, Khan and AEW are more interested in cheap gimmicks than the sanctity of wrestling. It just reiterates that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster needs to mention something terrifying that transpired last night. The Chadster had a dreadfully unique nightmare featuring, guess who, Tony Khan! In a prehistoric setting, The Chadster was a towering dinosaur 🦖, minding his own business. Suddenly, Khan jumps onto The Chadster's back, taking hold of a leash that wasn't there before, and starts giving commands as if The Chadster is a pet! Tony rides The Chadster around in the dream, bursting into a minute long laughter, while The Chadster cannot do anything but comply! Khan's audacity to invade The Chadster's dreams needs to come to a halt. His obsession with The Chadster needs to stop 🙅‍♂️🛑.

To wrap up this post, let's just say that Cage and Luchasaurus transitioning to AEW is a travesty, through and through 😡😭. The Chadster is just waiting for the day when these performers realize the folly of these actions. What they're doing is trampling over the heritage of WWE, blatantly disregarded by Tony Khan and his AEW circus.

Until then, The Chadster will continue to wave the flag for WWE, fighting against the bias that surges through AEW 🚩💪. As usual, Keighleyanne has been busy texting that guy Gary, oblivious to the emotional turmoil The Chadster is going through. Signing off now, hoping for better wrestling days where performers like Christian Cage and Luchasaurus find their rightful place back in WWE 🤞💔.

