AEW is Using Miro Way Better Than WWE Did… And It's Totally Unfair

Miro became TNT Champion on AEW Dynamite last night, dominating Darby Allin and establishing himself as a monster heel. It's the latest in a long line of missteps that prove Tony Khan has no respect for the business.

Since coming to AEW, The Chadster has actually felt that AEW used Miro pretty well. Sure, the gimmick of "friends with Kip Sabian and really into video games" wasn't as classic as Miro's most recent WWE gimmick of "sex-addicted cuck watching his wife make out with Bobby Lashley," but at least it didn't contradict all the hard work WWE put into building up his character over all those years that he worked there.

But in the last few weeks, things have changed. Miro has gotten more serious. He even beat the crap out of his supposed best friend, Sabian, to show how serious he is about dominating the competition in AEW. And on AEW Dynamite last night, all of that came to fruition when Miro faced a battered Darby Allin. This match was the culmination not only of Miro's character development, but of Allin's as well. Allin has been defending the TNT Championship against all comers, regardless of the effect on his personal health. Just last week, he was tossed down a flight of concrete stairs. And Allin's only real friend, Sting, has also taken a beating in recent weeks.

So as Miro strutted around the ring while punishing Allin and attempting to intimidate Sting, it evoked a real feeling of hopelessness, like despite all the fighting spirit in Darby Allin's heart, despite his disregard for his own body, despite the legendary status of The Icon, Sting, there was nothing they could do to stop Miro from running through Allin and taking his TNT Championship. That Allin had a few moments where a frantic comeback nearly eeked out a pinfall only made the heartbreak worse when Miro finally caught Allin The Accolade and won the match.

Look. The Chadster doesn't like to feel emotions this deeply when watching a wrestling show. It's just not the way things are supposed to be. Furthermore, it makes The Chadster so mad that AEW not only has the nerve to try to make Miro into a more compelling character than he was in WWE, but that they would dare to build up their own homegrown stars like Darby Allin into top babyfaces, and how they used Sting to help in both cases. It's absolutely disrespectful to WWE, and hopefully, someone smartens Tony Khan up to the business so he stops making these amateurish booking mistakes, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!