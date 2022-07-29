AEW Rampage: How It Ruins The Chadster's SummerSlam Weekend

SummerSlam is tomorrow, which means it's the second-greatest weekend of the year for The Chadster. Unfortunately, Tony Khan's mission to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE means the Chadster can't let his guard down. AEW Rampage is on tonight, the second night of Fight for the Fallen, and if of course The Chadster's editor, Ray Flook, is FORCING THE CHADSTER TO WATCH IT! That means that no matter how hot the biggest party of the Summer makes The Chadster tomorrow, there's NO WAY The Chadster will be able to perform in the bedroom for his wife, Keighleyanne. Auughh man! So unfair!

But luckily for Ray, The Chadster still believes in journalistic integrity and a good work ethic, plus, The Chadster has been told that he is "borderline unemployable" at the last twenty-six job interviews he's been on, so The Chadster will do what Ray wants… for now… and post this preview of tonight's episode of AEW Rampage.

Here's what the AEW website has to say:

Fight for the Fallen 2022 continues this Friday night on Rampage: Night 2 and gets kicked off with a Trios Bout putting Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt in action against The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy! Plus Matt Sydal fights Lee Moriarty, Leon Ruffin gets another crack at Ethan Page, and in the main event, Anna JayAS battles an injured Ruby Soho. The action starts Friday night on TNT at 10pm EDT/9pm CDT on TNT, and on AEWPlus.com for our international audience, but be sure to visit the official AEW YouTube channel, the AEW Twitter feed, and the official Facebook page to catch up on Dynamite highlights, and witness the latest episodes of Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and the Control Center with Tony Schiavone.

And here's the full lineup for AEW Rampage tonight:

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9C on TNT, but if you care about The Chadster, please don't watch it.

