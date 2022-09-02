AEW Rampage Preview: An Attempt to Upstage WWE on Its Big Weekend

Tony Khan thinks he's so smart! WWE has the biggest Premium Live Event in the UK of all time this weekend, and Tony Khan just has to RUIN IT by holding All Out the next day. Why can't you just let WWE have this weekend, Tony Khan?! Just move All Out to some other weekend! Or better yet, cancel, give up, and admit that WWE is the best wrestling company on the planet! But no, Tony Khan just won't listen to reason and All out is still on for Sunday, September 4th. And that means that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will be the go-home show for the PPV, which is yet another disrespectful move to WWE, who also have their own go-home show on WWE Smackdown tonight. Auughh man! So unfair!

Now, The Chadster hears what a lot of people keep saying to The Chadster. Why don't you just not watch AEW, Chad? Well, don't you think The Chadster would love to do that? But The Chadster's boss, Ray Flook, is IN CAHOOTS with Tony Khan and wants to help him RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! So Ray Flook keeps forcing The Chadster to write about AEW Rampage, knowing that it has a very negative impact on The Chadster's sexual impotence. But it's The Chadster who will have the last laugh now that all the fair weather traitor fans who abandoned WWE in its time of need are returning to witness the post-McMahon era.

Here's some unsolicited pics AEW sent The Chadster for Rampage tonight. Stop harassing The Chadster, AEW!

