AEW Rampage: Preview Part 2 of Tony Khan's 2-Pronged Attack on WWE

The Chadster exposes AEW Rampage disgraceful tactics before Full Gear! Avoid TNT tonight, trust WWE, and don't fall for Tony Khan's vendetta against true wrestling! 🙅‍♂️🚫🤼‍♂️

Article Summary AEW Rampage is a pre-meditated attack on WWE SmackDown's time slot.

Toni Storm vs Emi Sakura on Rampage is dismissed as a mere "tune-up match".

MJF's sit-down interview on Rampage criticized as imitation WWE content.

Urges wrestling fans to avoid Rampage and Full Gear, favoring WWE loyalty.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️ Just when The Chadster thought Friday nights were sacred for enjoying WWE SmackDown, along comes Tony Khan with his AEW double-header shenanigans! 🤬 That's right, wrestling fans, get ready because not only has The Chadster given you an unbiased preview of AEW Collision earlier (make sure to check that out 😉), but now it's time to dive into the cesspool of cringe that will be tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, airing right after Collision and going head-to-head with the pristine wrestling exhibition that is WWE SmackDown. 😒

First off, let's get this out of the way: The Chadster absolutely advises you to steer clear of TNT from 8PM to midnight Eastern time. Why, you ask? Because what Tony Khan has in store is just another attempt to pull the wool over your eyes and seduce you into buying Full Gear tomorrow, which is something no true fan of sports entertainment should ever do! 🙅‍♂️

Now let's get into the so-called "highlights" of AEW Rampage tonight, which Tony Khan is undoubtedly using to cheese The Chadster off. 😡 First up, "Timeless" Toni Storm goes up against Emi Sakura in what they're calling a "tune-up match" ahead of Storm's AEW Women's World Championship fight at Full Gear 2023. Sure, the matches between Toni Storm and Emi Sakura have been physical, but let's face it, anything known as a "tune-up" is just another way of saying "we don't have a REAL storyline, so here's a throwaway match." It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

The Chadster bets that The Timeless One wasn't expecting to have to break a sweat before her title match, but Tony Khan just loves throwing curveballs, doesn't he? Especially if it means taking a dig at The Chadster's preferred wrestling programming.

Then, there's a chat with Renee Paquette, the champ MJF, and his challenger, "Switchblade" Jay White, ahead of their big throw down at Full Gear. 🎤 Now listen, MJF might be the AEW World Champion and have some slick mic skills, but this entire segment stinks of desperation. A "sit-down interview" on the eve of their bout? Please. The Chadster can't help but feel this is a cheap imitation of the thrilling contract signings and surprise confrontations that only the titan of the industry, WWE, can pull off with finesse.

Everything that's happened between MJF, Jay White, Bullet Club Gold, and their various henchmen sounds like the outline of a bad comic book plot. It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄 And this exact type of melodrama is what turns what should be clear-cut athletic competition into an unpredictable circus.

So for the love of wrestling, please, turn off TNT tonight. Don't let AEW's attempts at drama and faux physicality trick you into thinking you're enjoying something special. Stick to the real deal with WWE SmackDown. Save yourself from the agony of enduring four straight hours of Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster and the wrestling community. 📺

And remember to stay away from Full Gear. Because if you think Tony Khan is going to deliver anything but a night of absolute disappointment, then you're only kidding yourself. It's clear to The Chadster that this is all a calculated effort to undermine WWE, and it's just downright diabolical. 😠

As unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger can attest, this is just another one of Tony Khan's twisted games. Auughh man! Tony Khan needs to chill out with his obsession with The Chadster and let the professionals show him how it's done. 🖊 Stay smart, stay loyal to WWE, and for the love of sports entertainment, keep it Chadtastic! 🤘

