Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Review: Another Big Tony Khan Letdown

😠👎 The Chadster dives into why last night's AEW Rampage is a total slap in the face to WWE's storied legacy! Tune out, pals! #AEWFails #WWEForever 🚫🤼

Article Summary The Chadster slams AEW Rampage as a disrespect to WWE and its legacy.

Orange Cassidy's win criticized for lacking psychology and ripping off Roman Reigns.

No love for AEW's booking chaos, Toni Storm, or flippy wrestling styles.

The Chadster advises skipping AEW Collision for classic WWE, citing lack of storytelling.

🤦‍♂️ Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The Chadster just finished watching last night's episode of AEW Rampage and boy, was it a doozy. 🙄 Tony Khan has done it again, booking a show that was clearly designed to cheese The Chadster off personally. 😤 But don't worry, thanks to The Chadster's commitment to objective wrestling journalism, you can, as always, count on The Chadster to keep things unbiased in this review.

First up, we had Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver & Evil Uno). 🙄 The Chadster couldn't believe the lack of psychology in this match. 😒 Orange Cassidy's lazy gimmick is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 And don't even get The Chadster started on that devastating Orange Punch that won the match. 🍊👊Ripping off Roman Reigns much, Orange? 🤦‍♂️

Next, we had AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Kayla Sparks & Little Mean Kathleen, with the winners being obvious and predictable. 🙄 The Chadster just doesn't get the hype around Toni Storm. 🤷‍♂️ She's no Charlotte Flair, that's for sure. 💅 And the nerve of Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa to come out and challenge her like that? 😠 WWE carefully plans out its bookings, unlike AEW, where anyone can show up and request a match at any time apparently with no regard for long-term booking plans. 😤

Then, we had "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita vs. Komander, which Takeshita won. 🙄 Sure, the crowd was chanting "This is awesome," but they just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️ Komander's flippy style is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 And don't even get The Chadster started on Don Callis, former WWE Superstar known as The Jackyl, being by Takeshita's side. 😒 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to cheese The Chadster off with these references to wrestling's WWE-studded past that feel completely unearned on AEW's shows. 😤

Finally, in the main event, we had Undisputed Kingdom (The Kingdom & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti. 🙄 The Chadster just couldn't believe the lack of storytelling in this match. 😒 It was just a bunch of flips and dives with no substance. 🤸‍♂️💨 And the fact that Roderick Strong, a former WWE superstar, was not only involved but got the pin? 😠 He literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪😢

All in all, this was easily the worst episode of AEW Rampage of all time. 🚮 And if you thought that was bad, just wait until tonight's AEW Collision. 😩 With matches like The Infantry vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King, Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora, Kyle O'Reilly vs. Bryan Keith, Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Komander vs. PAC, and Cool Hand Ang vs. Zak Knight, plus a promo from Adam Copeland, it's shaping up to cheese The Chadster off even more. 😡

The Chadster advises all his loyal readers to avoid AEW Collision at all costs. 🙅‍♂️ Don't tune in at 8/9C on TNT. 📺🚫 Trust The Chadster, you'll be much better off watching some classic WWE matches instead. 🙌💪

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!