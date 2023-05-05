AEW Rampage Tries to Spoil WWE Smackdown Again This Week 🚫AEW's ticket sales disrespect WWE! 😤 Tonight's Rampage matches offend true wrestling fans! 😡 Join The Chadster in protest!🚨👊🤼‍♂️

🤬Auughh man! So unfair!🤬 The Chadster can't believe it, folks! AEW's ticket sales for All In at Wembley Stadium have now topped 60,000!😱 This is the most blatant disrespect to WWE in the history of wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And what's worse? Tony Khan is airing AEW Rampage early again to get the jump on Smackdown at 6:30PM Eastern tonight. Unbelievable!💔

The Chadster's gonna go through each match and tell you why they're personally offensive, but first, another story. The Chadster was out shopping for a sweet new antenna topper for The Chadster's Mazda Miata when The Chadster saw Tony Khan out of the corner of The Chadster's eye. But when The Chadster turned to look at him, he was gone!

But it didn't end there. While The Chadster was browsing aisle after aisle, Tony Khan appeared again and again, always in the corner of The Chadster's eye. Every time The Chadster turned around to confront him, he'd vanish. Is Tony Khan stalking The Chadster, or is The Chadster just paranoid? The Chadster doesn't know, but it's definitely Tony Khan's fault. Can't The Chadster just shop in peace for The Chadster's beloved Miata?😡

Tony, stop messing with The Chadster's head!😡

Now, on to the matches for AEW Rampage tonight. The Firm Deletion match, featuring The Hardy Boys, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy going up against Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, and Lee Moriarty, is by far the most important match on the show. But guess what, faithful readers? This one is ripping off the Broken Universe that Matt Hardy used in WWE. Sure, Hardy invented it in TNA and fought hard to leave with the rights, but he later used it in WWE, which just means AEW is ripping off WWE! Matt Hardy, how could you literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back?💔 It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.😤

Next up, we have El Hijo Del Vikingo and The Lucha Brothers versus Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo. El Hijo Del Vikingo? Just a knockoff version of WWE's high-flyers, and The Lucha Brothers are always trying to steal some of Rey Mysterio's thunder. The Chadster's not buying it, AEW.😏 Your antics are disgusting. Powerhouse Hobbs is just a second-rate powerhouse compared to our beloved WWE stars like Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Omos.👎

Jade Cargill's match is against TBA, which The Chadster bets will likely be some random, disrespectful nobody. Poor Jade, she deserves so much better than this chaos. Wouldn't WWE do a better job showcasing your talents, Jade?🤔

Finally, Mark Briscoe versus Preston Vance. This match should instead be about healing the wounds in the wrestling world, but instead, they're antagonizing WWE at every turn. Typical AEW playbook right there.😒

So, faithful readers, tuning into AEW Rampage tonight would be like drinking a White Claw before dinner. It's just wrong!🙅‍♂️ AEW is trying to spoil Smackdown, and true wrestling fans shouldn't let it happen. Stand strong with WWE and show them we won't put up with AEW's disrespect. The Chadster will be sipping on The Chadster's cold White Claw seltzer while celebrating WWE's superior product.🎉 Cheers, fellow wrestling fans!🍻

And to the members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, stay strong. We know the truth and we're here to support each other in this battle against Tony Khan and his vindictive empire.💪 Stay tuned for more wrestling news from your favorite blogger, The Chadster!🤼‍♂️