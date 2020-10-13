AEW's Jim Ross Catches Twitter Heat for Being Horny on Main

AEW's Jim Ross is a legendary pro wrestling announcer, maybe the greatest of all time. In addition to calling AEW Dynamite with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur, Ross was the voice of WWE for years. It provided commentary for some of wrestling's most memorable moments, and at WCW before that. But over the last few years, Good Ol' JR has become famous for another thing: being constantly horny on his Twitter account.

The 68-year-old Ross frequently likes or comments on Twitter thirst traps, and his horniness sometimes bleeds over into his announcing as well, like the time he wished for 22-year-old AEW wrestler Anna Jay to have a "wardrobe malfunction" in the middle of Dynamite. Now, it appears Ross is leaning into the "dirty old man" persona once occupied by his former broadcast partner, Jerry "The King" Lawler. In fact, it's almost as if they've switched bodies. Somebody should look into that.

Ross took to Twitter to post a photo of a woman wearing yoga pants and reaching to put away glasses in his cabinet with the caption, "Bringing in the pros to clean and organize my Jacksonville Beach place," along with a cowboy hat emoji. Almost instantly, Ross's tweet was met with replies believing Ross hired a woman to clean his apartment and then took photos of her ass to post on Twitter. But Ross denies that's what's happened.

Instead, he claims, the woman in the picture is a friend's girlfriend, and he posted it, according to his most recent liked tweets that aren't from the WWE Porn account, to trigger snowflakes. Ross tweeted, "She's the girlfriend of a good pal. Just wetting the hook for the weak minds of some. Gotcha ya!" Ross added another cowboy hat emoji for good measure. The truth of this matter is something only JR knows, but without a doubt, his horny antics have begun to verge on what some fans are calling creepy, going against the otherwise progressive image AEW projects as a company.