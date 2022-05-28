Star Wars Stuff, The Boys, Seth MacFarlane & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

So you wanna play with magic?/Boy, you should know whatcha falling for/Baby, do you dare to do this?/'Cause I'm coming at you like… The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Katy Perry ft. Juicy J and "Dark Horse" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning includes tons of coverage from across the "Star Wars" universe (The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation & more), Seth MacFarlane shredding FOX (and rightfully so), The CW's Walker & The Flash drop previews, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Christina Chong talks "prequel-ish" series, Amazon's The Boys drops Homelander's "diabolical" backstory for free, NBC's "Law & Order" universe sees some changes happening, Netflix's Stranger Things teams with Timex for some sweet throwback watches, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky star Jennifer Tilly is now our official go-to for Season 2 production news, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, May 28, 2022:

So You Think You Can Dance Judge Matthew Morrison Departs: Details

Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly: Your Source for Quality Season 2 Updates

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Disney+ Series Lands in Spring 2023

The Orville: So We're Guessing Seth MacFarlane's Not A Big FOX Fan?

The Mandalorian S03: Bryce Dallas Howard Directing; Filoni on Ahsoka

Star Trek: SNW Star Christina Chong Talks La'an, Fan Reactions & More

The Mandalorian Experience: 80+ Images from Star Wars Celebration

Walker Season 2 E17 "Torn" Preview: Love Triangles Run in The Family

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation: Disney+ Special Set for This August

WWE SmackDown Preview 5/27: Will Anyone Be Suspended This Week?

The Boys Season 3: Soldier Boy's Ready for "Action" in S03 BTS Image

The Flash Season 8 Update: S08E17 Promo & Overview; S08E18 Overview

Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: Light & Magic

Obi-Wan: Key Art for Grand Inquisitor, Reva Sevander & More Released

Law & Order S22: Anthony Anderson Departs; New OC S03 Showrunner

The Boys S03: Homelander's "Diabolical" Backstory Now Free to Watch

Stranger Things & Timex Team Up to Turn Watch World Upside Down

The Mandalorian Season 3: So Is That Ahsoka Tano's "Rebels" Ride?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E04 Review: Gorn, But Not Forgotten

Horizon Zero Dawn: Playstation Game Set for Netflix Series Adapt

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episodes 1 & 2 Review: Promising Tales of a Tired Soul

Andor, Stranger Things, Obi-Wan, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

