Alien: Earth, The Rookie, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, Alien: Earth, It: Welcome to Derry, Lanterns, VisionQuest, One Piece, South Park, and more!

Article Summary Alien: Earth Season 2 confirmed as Noah Hawley inks a new overall deal for the sci-fi hit series.

The Rookie fans get a peek at hilarious Season 7 bloopers and upcoming episode insights.

South Park dives into AI-fueled chaos with a revenge video nightmare in its latest trailer.

Spotlights on It: Welcome to Derry, Lanterns, VisionQuest, One Piece, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 12th, 2025:

Werewolf by Night Director Michael Giacchino Working on Follow-Up

Luther: Idris Elba, Ruth Wilson Reunite for Netflix's Next Installment

Matlock: Here's Our Early Look at Dec. 4th's S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts"

The Rookie Fans: Who's In The Mood for Some Season 7 Bloopers?

Alien: Earth Season 2 Confirmed; Noah Hawley Signs New Overall Deal

Elsbeth Season 3 Episode 6: "Bunker Down" Sneak Peeks Released

South Park Confronts an AI Revenge Video Nightmare: S28E03 Trailer

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04 Image Gallery: Will Anyone Believe Them?

Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Production Underway; 3 More Added to Cast

The Traitors Preview: Peacock Introduces Us to Season 4's Competitors

Lanterns "Was a Very Long Shoot"; Pierre "Beyond Excited" About Series

WWE Raw Review: Two Championships Change Hands on Historic Night

VisionQuest: Diane Morgan & Lauren Morais Reportedly Join Series Cast

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Preview Spotlights Smoker & Tashigi

Batman: Strong Honors Kevin Conroy, Marking 3 Years Since His Passing

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 "The Puzzle Palace" Images Released

South Park, V for Vendetta, Sesame Street & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

NCIS/NCIS: Origins Crossover Event Preview: Mark Harmon Returns & More

It: Welcome to Derry: Miles Ekhardt Discusses "Visceral" Series Opener

Bat-Fam: Yonas Kibreab, Haley Tju on Bringing Damien & Volcana to Life

Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 11th of November, 2025

