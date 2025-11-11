South Park, V for Vendetta, Sesame Street & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 11th, 2025:

The Rookie: Nathan Fillion's 10-Year Plan; New Cast Images Released

South Park: Here's Why Paramount Is Leaving Parker & Stone Alone

DCU True-Crime Series in Development with Jimmy Olsen, Gorilla Grodd

WWE Raw Preview: The First Time of The Last Time is Now

V for Vendetta: Moore & Lloyd's Work Reportedly Set for HBO Adapt

Outlander Season 8 Key Art: The Final Journey Begins March 2026

The Pitt Season 1 Set to Air Uncut Beginning December 1st on TNT

A Different World Sequel Series Cast, Creative Team Announced

Avatar: The Last Airbender Wraps Final Season; Season 2 News "Soon"

Doctor Who: How The BBC Could Settle Trump's Potential $1B Lawsuit

South Park Creators on Trump Focus: "Politics Became Pop Culture"

Sesame Street Audition Tapes Released: One Piece, Bridgerton & More

Watson & Sherlock Holmes: The New Odd Couple? S02E05: "Lucky" Preview

Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 10th of November, 2025

Doctor Who: No, Those Deleted Scenes Wouldn't Make Season 2 Better

It: Welcome to Derry, Reacher, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bat-Fam: Michael Benyaer on Offering Different Take on Ra's Al Ghul

