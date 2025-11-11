Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dune, dune: prophecy

Dune: Prophecy Season 2 Production Underway; 3 More Added to Cast

Production on Dune: Prophecy Season 2 was underway. In addition, Indira Varma, Ashley Walters, and Tom Hollander have joined the cast.

Less than a year after it was announced that HBO, Legendary Television, and Showrunner/EP Alison Schapker's prequel series had been renewed for a second season, we've got some great news to share with fans. With filming set to take place in Hungary, Jordan, and Spain, production has officially commenced on the eight-episode second season. From the expansive universe of "Dune," created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled order that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. Joining the cast for the second season are Indira Varma (Coldwater, The Night Manager, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Adolescence, Bullet Boy), and Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, The Night Manager, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Returning for the second season are Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, Yerin Ha, Barbara Marten, and Tessa Bonham Jones. Now, here's a look at the behind-the-scenes video that was released on Tuesday to announce the start of production and the newest additions to the cast.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on HBO's Dune: Prophecy. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, Kevin Lau, Monica Owusu-Breen, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts serve as executive producers alongside Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert for the Frank Herbert estate. Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The series is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Herbert and Anderson, and takes place 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, focusing on the formation of the Bene Gesserit.

